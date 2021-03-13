WATCH: Goal of the Season contender from McNeil; Pickford injured

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dwight McNeil’s sensational strike worth second, third, and fourth looks.

And Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s hip is going to get the same (from doctors).

Young Burnley midfielder McNeil hit a venomous ball past Pickford after using a hard cut to shake one of Everton’s best midfielders in a three-goal first half between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Pickford was injured diving for a Johann Berg Gudmundsson shot moments later, and stayed in the game another 10 minutes before subbing off for Joao Virginia.

WATCH EVERTON – BURNLEY STREAM LIVE

Virginia, 21, made his Premier League debut upon entry with backup Robin Olsen still returning from injury. Virginia made his senior debut for Everton in September against Salford City in the League Cup.

Burnley led 1-0 when the 20-year-old McNeil sent Allan for lunch with a hard chop, moving back to the right.

McNeil steadied himself for a shot fired an absolute rocket that kissed the post and cross bar inside the upper 90.

The England goalkeeper immediately grabbed his right hip/lower back while getting up after diving toward the shot. He stayed in the game after getting some treatment.

What a hit. And to cook Allan before beating Pickford? Quality.

Follow @NicholasMendola