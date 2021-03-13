Zenit offer free COVID vaccines before home matches for rest of season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Looking for a vaccine? Able to travel freely? Like a good Russian Premier League match?

The above is a bit over-simplified, but Zenit-Saint Petersburg is making proper headlines early Saturday after offering free vaccines to fans attending home matches the rest of the season.

Zenit has already been allowing plenty of fans, with an average attendance over 17,000 at their 67,8000-seat Gazprom Arena.

But there’s at least a bit of walking like their talking, as Zenit is giving the Sputnik V vaccine to fans who want it at matches for the rest of the RPL season.

From Sky Sports:

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is estimated to be around 91.6 per cent effective against coronavirus when two doses are given, while recent trials have demonstrated that the inoculation performs well against new Covid-19 mutations.

Over 90,000 people have died from COVID-19 and its complications in Russia, the seventh-highest total in the world.

The #SputnikV vaccination programme is well underway here at the Gazprom Arena We'll be offering free vaccinations to supporters at everyone of our home games for the rest of this season! pic.twitter.com/AApj784mCN — FC Zenit in English✨ (@fczenit_en) March 13, 2021

