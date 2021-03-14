Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Arsenal – Tottenham player ratings were tough to dish out in a topsy-turvy north London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

The Gunners fought back to win 2-1 as Erik Lamela’s Rabona was canceled out by a goal from Martin Odegaard, and Alexandre Lacazette scored the winner from the penalty spot as Spurs finished the game with 10 men as Lamela, who came on as a sub, was sent off.

In short, Arsenal – Tottenham player ratings were all over the place!

Below is a look at our Arsenal – Tottenham player ratings, as we dish out marks out of 10.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Arsenal player ratings

Bernd Leno: 6 – Couldn’t do anything about the goal and did okay when he had to come and claim crosses.

Cedric: 6 – Smashed the post with a great shot and did okay defensively.

David Luiz: 7 – A few runs forward as Arsenal dominated. Did his job at the back.

Gabriel: 7 – Kept Harry Kane quiet, and made a great block late on.

Kieran Tierney: 8 – Great surges forward from left back and set up Odegaard’s goal. Gave Doherty a torrid time.

Granit Xhaka: 7 – He and Partey set the foundation for a dominant Arsenal display.

Thomas Partey: 7 – Dominated midfield and did his best to get Arsenal on front foot.

Martin Odegaard: 8 – Good finish for his goal and kept popping up in dangerous areas.

Emile Smith Rowe: 9 – Hit the crossbar with a great effort and set up Lacazette for a big chance. Buzzed around everywhere.

Bukayo Saka: 6 – Subbed off at half time. Struggled to get involved in dangerous areas.

Alexandre Lacazette: 7 – Missed a few good chances early as he replaced Aubameyang as the striker and captain. Won and scored the penalty kick winner.

Substitution

Nicolas Pepe (46′ on for Saka): 7 – Bright and his ball set up Lacazette to win a penalty.

Mohamed Elneny (87′ on for Lacazette): N/A

Tottenham player ratings

Hugo Lloris: 6 – Came off his line well on a few occasions. Couldn’t stop the first due to the deflection. Steady head in the derby.

Matt Doherty: 5 – Smith Rowe and Tierney ripped him apart, as he was left exposed by Bale.

Davinson Sanchez: 5 – Gave away a penalty kick as he lost Lacazette, then lunged in to try and block. Summed up his error-strewn season. Almost equalized late on.

Toby Alderweireld: 6 – Did okay, but struggled to keep his position.

Sergio Reguilon: 6 – A few good attacking moments but caught out defensively at times.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: 6 – Battled hard, but never had control on the game.

Tanguy Ndombele: 5 – Subbed off in second half. Not his type of game. At all.

Gareth Bale: 5 – Subbed off early in second half. Didn’t give Doherty any protection.

Lucas Moura: 6 – Some lively bursts in the first half and late on. Always wanted to get on the ball.

Heung-min Son: 5 – Pulled up early with a hamstring injury and wasn’t involved much before that.

Harry Kane: 6 – Quiet game, as he hardly had a kick until late. Whipped in a great cross that Dele Alli nearly nodded home. Headed home but was offside. Hit the post with a free kick. That was it.

Substitution

Erik Lamela (19′ on for Son): 6 – Ridiculous Rabona to open the scoring. But sent off. Poor.

Moussa Sissoko (57′ on for Bale): 5 – Couldn’t help Spurs get back into the game.

Dele Alli (62′ on for Ndombele): 5 – Made a few good runs into the box.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports