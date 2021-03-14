Arsenal – Tottenham player ratings were tough to dish out in a topsy-turvy north London derby at the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners fought back to win 2-1 as Erik Lamela’s Rabona was canceled out by a goal from Martin Odegaard, and Alexandre Lacazette scored the winner from the penalty spot as Spurs finished the game with 10 men as Lamela, who came on as a sub, was sent off.
In short, Arsenal – Tottenham player ratings were all over the place!
Below is a look at our Arsenal – Tottenham player ratings, as we dish out marks out of 10.
Arsenal player ratings
Bernd Leno: 6 – Couldn’t do anything about the goal and did okay when he had to come and claim crosses.
Cedric: 6 – Smashed the post with a great shot and did okay defensively.
David Luiz: 7 – A few runs forward as Arsenal dominated. Did his job at the back.
Gabriel: 7 – Kept Harry Kane quiet, and made a great block late on.
Kieran Tierney: 8 – Great surges forward from left back and set up Odegaard’s goal. Gave Doherty a torrid time.
Granit Xhaka: 7 – He and Partey set the foundation for a dominant Arsenal display.
Thomas Partey: 7 – Dominated midfield and did his best to get Arsenal on front foot.
Martin Odegaard: 8 – Good finish for his goal and kept popping up in dangerous areas.
Emile Smith Rowe: 9 – Hit the crossbar with a great effort and set up Lacazette for a big chance. Buzzed around everywhere.
Bukayo Saka: 6 – Subbed off at half time. Struggled to get involved in dangerous areas.
Alexandre Lacazette: 7 – Missed a few good chances early as he replaced Aubameyang as the striker and captain. Won and scored the penalty kick winner.
Substitution
Nicolas Pepe (46′ on for Saka): 7 – Bright and his ball set up Lacazette to win a penalty.
Mohamed Elneny (87′ on for Lacazette): N/A
Tottenham player ratings
Hugo Lloris: 6 – Came off his line well on a few occasions. Couldn’t stop the first due to the deflection. Steady head in the derby.
Matt Doherty: 5 – Smith Rowe and Tierney ripped him apart, as he was left exposed by Bale.
Davinson Sanchez: 5 – Gave away a penalty kick as he lost Lacazette, then lunged in to try and block. Summed up his error-strewn season. Almost equalized late on.
Toby Alderweireld: 6 – Did okay, but struggled to keep his position.
Sergio Reguilon: 6 – A few good attacking moments but caught out defensively at times.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: 6 – Battled hard, but never had control on the game.
Tanguy Ndombele: 5 – Subbed off in second half. Not his type of game. At all.
Gareth Bale: 5 – Subbed off early in second half. Didn’t give Doherty any protection.
Lucas Moura: 6 – Some lively bursts in the first half and late on. Always wanted to get on the ball.
Heung-min Son: 5 – Pulled up early with a hamstring injury and wasn’t involved much before that.
Harry Kane: 6 – Quiet game, as he hardly had a kick until late. Whipped in a great cross that Dele Alli nearly nodded home. Headed home but was offside. Hit the post with a free kick. That was it.
Substitution
Erik Lamela (19′ on for Son): 6 – Ridiculous Rabona to open the scoring. But sent off. Poor.
Moussa Sissoko (57′ on for Bale): 5 – Couldn’t help Spurs get back into the game.
Dele Alli (62′ on for Ndombele): 5 – Made a few good runs into the box.