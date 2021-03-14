Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Leicester City – Sheffield United: Leicester City climbed back into the Premier League’s second position with a goal differential padding 5-0 demolition of abject Sheffield United on Sunday at the King Power Stadium.

Kelechi Iheanacho had a hat trick, Ayoze Perez scored a goal, and Jamie Vardy had two assists while also prodding an own goal out of Ethan Ampadu in the blowout.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

The Foxes move onto 56 points, 15 back of Man City with a match-in-hand. Manchester United is two points behind Leicester and plays later Sunday, now just two goals ahead of the Foxes on goal differential.

Leicester out-attempted Sheffield United 19-1, putting half of their 10 shots on target behind Aaron Ramsdale.

Sheffield United’s loss is its 23rd of the season, their 14 points 14 back of safety with only 27 points left for the Blades to claim en route to the Championship.

STREAM LEICESTER – SHEFFIELD UNITED FULL MATCH REPLAY

Three things we learned from Leicester City – Sheffield United

1. Vardy throws party without Barnes and Maddison: Jamie Vardy might’ve not scored in the win but he was as present as you’ll ever see the 34-year-old. Vardy loves to run behind the backs and press them, too, but playing next to Iheanacho the veteran was on the ball more than usual.

Vardy has averaged about a dozen passes per game over the past four seasons. He completed 18-of-22 on Sunday and four of them led to shots. He, of course, also took five shots and if he had better finishing boots today this one could’ve been 7-0.

100 – Jamie Vardy (81 goals, 19 assists) is only the sixth player in Premier League history to register 100 goal involvements after turning 30, after Teddy Sheringham (127), Frank Lampard (118), Ian Wright (110), Alan Shearer (102) and Gianfranco Zola (101). Bloom. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 14, 2021

2. New boss, same Blades: It’s difficult to find a new manager bump when seemingly few players wanted the old one to skip town. Chris Wilder was beloved at Bramall Lane but the situation between club leaders and its manager was untenable and the results have been miserable. That said, Blades were awful at the back and could’ve conceded far more than the significant amount of goals allowed on Sunday.

3. Iheanacho’s deluxe: Oh boy was the Nigerian a nightmare for the Blades. Iheanacho doubled his Premier League season goal total to six, all coming in his last six appearances. His 10 goals across all competitions now match last season and move him within sight of his career-best 14, set in 2015-16 with Manchester City.

Man of the Match: Iheanacho

Leicester City – Sheffield United recap

Ayoze Perez turned a header toward goal in the 13th minute that Ramsdale got a fingertip on before it clanked off the post.

Ramsdale then made a prone leg save on Jamie Vardy, the keeper keeping his Blades in the contest.

Leicester found its opener through Iheanacho, who scored in his third-straight game after Perez slipped Vardy in and Ramsdale and a defender found themselves in no man’s land.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Iheanacho sent Vardy on goal after the break and Ramsdale was again there to foil a Leicester attack.

But the doors came off in the second half, as Iheanacho scored a pair of screamers and Pereaz caught a beauty as well. Wilfred Ndidi and Marc Albrighton added assists in the win.

Follow @NicholasMendola