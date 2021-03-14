Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Southampton – Brighton: Lewis Dunk and Leandro Trossard scored goals as Brighton and Hove Albion overcame a blown lead to beat Southampton 2-1 at St. Mary’s on Sunday.

Che Adams scored for Southampton, who was missing Danny Ings and Oriol Romeu and remain seven points clear of the drop zone on 33 points.

Brighton avenged a 2-1 loss the Amex Stadium in December and now turns its attention to a Newcastle team it pasted 3-0 in September.

The way the relegation race is being run, another three points might be enough for Graham Potter’s men, who move three points clear of 17th-place Fulham and one ahead of Newcastle. The Magpies and Seagulls meet at the Amex on Saturday.

Southampton – Brighton Man of the Match

1. Seagulls meet their performances: So many times this season (and last) we’ve seen Brighton play plenty well enough for three points, or at least one, but settle for one or none. That wasn’t the case today and the Seagulls put six of eight shots on target to seize three key points, overcoming a Dunk error to reclaim the lead (after the center back opened the scoring to boot).

2. Ings, Romeu really tie Saints’ room together: There was question as to whether the absence of Danny Ings or Oriol Romeu would most affect Southampton going forward and while the midfield wasn’t perfect, Sunday’s answer was Ings, only just. Young Nathan Tella couldn’t get the job done at center forward and Che Adams was often isolated. But Ibrahima Diallo had trouble affecting the game as James Ward-Prowse and Stuart Armstrong were missing their Spanish hammer.

3. Huge three points but no time to rest: Fulham can climb level with Brighton on points with a home win over Leeds on Friday, putting Newcastle in the bottom three by a point before the Magpies and Seagulls tangle on Saturday. With Manchester United, Everton, and Chelsea after that, Brighton simply must take three points for its nerves. There are plenty of chances for wins after that dangerous triumvirate, but a cushion over Newcastle and maybe even Fulham would be glorious territory.

Man of the Match: Leandro Trossard

Finishing off a supremely well-worked goal and was dangerous on the dribble while chiming in with a number of interceptions.

Southampton – Brighton recap

Southampton had an early chance when Ryan Bertrand swept a cross to the back post, but Che Adams couldn’t get enough power or direction on his header to make it 1-0.

Brighton had the better chances over the first quarter-hour, though, highlighted by a Danny Welbeck flick to Neal Maupay that led to the corner which produced Dunk’s opener.

Saints got one back off a second chance at a corner kick, Adams in the catbird seat when Dunk’s headed clearance missed the mark.

Brighton reclaimed the lead minutes after Robert Sanchez denied James Ward-Prowse.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Adam Lallana hit an incisive pass to Welbeck, who one-touched for Trossard to fire past Fraser Forster.

Ward-Prowse soon presided over a dangerous free kick that turned wide off of the wall. His ensuing corner was clear for a throw-in by Yves Bissouma.

Brighton made one key block and Saint’s Kyle Walker-Peters had a late penalty shout go unheard to keep the three points with the visitors.

