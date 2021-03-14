Transfer news: N’Dicka to Arsenal, Slavia Prague duo to West Ham

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two London clubs are linked with two players each as the transfer rumor mill has its Sunday morning coffee.

[ MORE: Three things from Fulham – Man City ]

Arsenal is looking to a familiar agent for two news players, at least so says a report, while West Ham is going back to Slavia Prague for a pair of forwards to join the midfield and defender they added from the Czech side last season.

It’s all below!

Bissouma to Arsenal, N’Dicka to Arsenal

The talk around Arsenal last summer that the signing of Gabriel Magalhaes would join William Saliba and Pablo Mari in forming a young and long-term center back trio at the Emirates Stadium.

Well, Arsenal isn’t all set in that department, according to a report that claims the Gunners are going to familiar territory with an eye on two prospects.

One is center back Evan N’Dicka of Eintracht Frankfurt and another is Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. Both players are represented by the same agent as Nicolas Pepe.

N’Dicka, 21, has been capped at all youth levels for France and is a mainstay for Eintracht, with 86 appearances despite his tender age. A very good passer who reads attacks well, he has five goals and five assists.

Bissouma entered Sunday with the sixth-most tackles in the Premier League and the Malian 24-year-old is well-regarded inside and outside of the Amex Stadium.

Bissouma has also been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea in the past few months and will be heavily pursued if Brighton is relegated to the Championship.

Both are reasonable targets for Mikel Arteta’s project, though Bissouma would signal questionable intent for Granit Xhaka given the Thomas Partey signing last summer.

Similarly, N’Dicka would likely signal that Saliba or Mari has slipped from status as Arsenal’s surefire future center backs. Mari is the senior of the bunch and has started all matches when healthy in an injury-riddled 2020-21 season, while Saliba has been a weekly starter for Nice on loan in Ligue 1.

Sima to West Ham, Kuchta to West Ham

A report in East London says West Ham United continues to scout Slavia Prague teen Abdallah Sima in an ongoing quest to find a striker for the future.

But he’s not the only striker on the Czech side they’ll watch, as Slavia has been a fertile ground for West Ham with Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal on the books. Jan Kuchta is also of interest to the Irons.

The Irons have been led by Michail Antonio, who shows few signs of slowing, but the 31-year-old has been a rare success story for the club at center forward.

Sebastien Haller did not succeed with the Irons and Marko Arnautovic’s halcyon days were short-lived.

Sima, 19, and Kuchta, 24, are in the midst of career-blossoming seasons.

Senegalese winger Sima has 15 goals and five assists in his first 25 senior appearances for Slavia, including goals against Leicester City and Nice in the Europa League.

Kuchta is a Czech youth international with 13 goals and seven assists this season, both career bests.

Follow @NicholasMendola