WATCH: Lamela scores spectacular rabona to give Spurs lead at Arsenal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

What a goal.

Erik Lamela, only into Sunday’s North London derby because Heung-min Son was injured, has scored a spellbinding rabona goal to give Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 lead over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

WATCH ARSENAL – TOTTENHAM STREAM LIVE

Lamela is stationed about 12-13 yards from goal when he swings his left peg behind the right one to smash a low ball past Bernd Leno and inside the far post.

It’s a rabona through the legs of Thomas Partey and inside the near post. Holy smoke.

The 29-year-old Lamela sure celebrated his 250th Spurs appearances with a delightful 35th goal (to go with 36 assists).

Say it again: What a goal!!

Follow @NicholasMendola