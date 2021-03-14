WATCH: Lamela scores spectacular rabona to give Spurs lead at Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaMar 14, 2021, 1:14 PM EDT
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images
What a goal.

Erik Lamela, only into Sunday’s North London derby because Heung-min Son was injured, has scored a spellbinding rabona goal to give Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 lead over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Lamela is stationed about 12-13 yards from goal when he swings his left peg behind the right one to smash a low ball past Bernd Leno and inside the far post.

It’s a rabona through the legs of Thomas Partey and inside the near post. Holy smoke.

The 29-year-old Lamela sure celebrated his 250th Spurs appearances with a delightful 35th goal (to go with 36 assists).

Say it again: What a goal!!

