WATCH: Lamela scores spectacular rabona to give Spurs lead at Arsenal

What a goal.
Erik Lamela, only into Sunday’s North London derby because Heung-min Son was injured, has scored a spellbinding rabona goal to give Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 lead over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
Lamela is stationed about 12-13 yards from goal when he swings his left peg behind the right one to smash a low ball past Bernd Leno and inside the far post.
It’s a rabona through the legs of Thomas Partey and inside the near post. Holy smoke.
The 29-year-old Lamela sure celebrated his 250th Spurs appearances with a delightful 35th goal (to go with 36 assists).
Say it again: What a goal!!