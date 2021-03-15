Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Three-quarters of the way through what can only be described as a disastrous season for defending Premier League champions Liverpool, manager Jurgen Klopp found a small amount of solace on Monday in watching his side win “three dirty points.”

[ MORE: Nuno provides positive Patricio update following head injury ]

The 1-0 victory away to Wolves pushed Liverpool back into 6th place in the Premier League table, now just five points behind 4th-place Chelsea, but it was the manner in which Liverpool secured the result that please Klopp the most — quotes from the BBC:

“It’s all about the result. A big fight. If we want three dirty points, I’m completely fine with that. That’s how you have to try to get back on track. “We had very good moments where we should have done better. Defensively the whole game was really good. I didn’t like the start, we weren’t active enough. “We defended well, we counter-attacked. A lot of really good football moments. The goal we scored was beautiful. I thought the goalie would have saved it, but it was in. “A lot of good news tonight but most important, the three points.”

[ MORE: 10 things we learned in the Premier League – Matchweek 28 ]

Liverpool left back Andy Robertson echoed the sentiment in his own post-match interview, lamenting the fact that Liverpool have been unable to “win ugly” this season.

“We probably won ugly and that has been lacking this season. We dug deep, kept a clean sheet, Alisson did what he had to do and we got the three points. It’s two teams perhaps not happy with where they are in the league — Wolves are so much better than where they are. Let’s see where we finish up. It’s about building momentum now. A few teams dropped points this weekend, so it’s about closing the gap to them.”

Follow @AndyEdMLS