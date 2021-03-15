Wolves – Liverpool: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wolves – Liverpool: Nuno Espirito Santo hopes that Liverpool’s brutal 2021 in the Premier League continues when his 13th-place Wolves host the reigning champs on Monday (start time 4pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Liverpool has lost six of seven Premier League matches, though the Reds beat RB Leipzig 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 at midweek.

Wolves are winless in three but have only lost once since a Jan. 30 set back at Crystal Palace, a run of seven league fixtures.

Espirito Santo’s men have 35 points, nine clear of the bottom three but eight back of eighth-place Liverpool.

The Reds smashed Wolves 4-0 at Anfield on Dec. 6 (in front of fans!), Mohamed Salah, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Joel Matip scoring to join a Wolves own goal on the score sheet.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Premier League news UEFA Champions League: How to watch, odds, predictions Solskjaer details Manchester United’s defensive plan; injury update 10 things we learned in the Premier League – Matchweek 28

Team news

Wolves are still awaiting the return of Raul JImenez, while Fernando Marcal continues to recover from minor surgery.

Liverpool is still without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, and Jurgen Klopp revealed Saturday that he expected both players to be unavailable to the Netherlands and England for this summer’s EURO, too. Roberto Firmino and Caoimhin Kelleher are unlikely to make the matchday squad, while Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip remain out.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Wolves are home dogs, both literally and figuratively, at +380 while a draw will pay +265. A Liverpool win at the Molineux delivers -139.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised the recent return from injury of former Wolves star Diogo Jota, who missed much of this season.

“What does he bring? His qualities. He can play up front in all three positions, he played all three positions for us and that is already really helpful. He can play them on a really high level, so he makes us stronger, which is really good.”

We expected the Wolves man remain comfortable at his former home stadium, scoring as the Reds keep their faint top four hopes alive. Wolves 0-2 Liverpool.

How to watch Wolves – Liverpool, stream and start time

Kick off: Monday, 4pm ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Online via NBCSports.com

Follow @JPW_NBCSports