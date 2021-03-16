Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our latest player Power Rankings of the 2020-21 season have arrived, as there are contrasting fortunes for the 20 teams after another hectic period in the Premier League.

Simply put: once again it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

Stars from Manchester City, Leicester City, Arsenal and Manchester United dominate our latest player Power Rankings of the season and there are plenty of stars starting to find their best form.

Simply put: there are a few stars consistently in the top 20, but there is still plenty of movement as the topsy-turvy season continues.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t going to be in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

1. Kelechi Ihenacho (Leicester) – New entry

2. Luke Shaw (Man United) – Even

3. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) – New entry

4. Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) – New entry

5. John Stones (Man City) – Even

6. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester) – New entry

7. Ruben Dias (Man City) – Up 1

8. Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) – New entry

9. Youri Tielemans (Leicester) – Even

10. Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – New entry

11. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Man United) – Up 1

12. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Up 1

13. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) – New entry

14. Bruno Fernandes (Man United) – Up 3

15. Gabriel Jesus (Man City) – New entry

16. Andreas Christensen (Chelsea) – Up 3

17. Ozan Kabak (Liverpool) – New entry

18. Wesley Fofana (Leicester) – New entry

19. Adam Lallana (Brighton) – New entry

20. Leandro Trossard (Brighton) – New entry

