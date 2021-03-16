Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe break down Matchweek 28 of the 2020-21 Premier League season as the lads discuss all of the latest headlines.
The latest podcast sees the lads discuss the following topics from another intense weekend across the Premier League:
- (0:45) Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Tottenham in the North London Derby dissecting Jose Mourinho’s approach, Mikel Arteta’s handling of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & that wonder goal from Erik Lamela
- (18:35) Manchester City’s 3-0 victory at Fulham and Sergio Aguero back on the score sheet
- (22:45) Man United taking all three points against West Ham & the club’s decision to make some front office moves in naming John Murtough as Football Director & Darren Fletcher as Technical Director
- (29:00) Christian Pulisic back in the starting lineup in Chelsea’s 0-0 draw with Leeds
- (34:00) Liverpool back to winning ways at Wolves
- (42:40) Leicester City torching Sheffield United 5-0 after Chris Wilder left the Blades by mutual consent
- (50:30) Everton’s disappointing defeat at Goodison Park to “Burnley-ona”
- (55:00) And assessing the latest odds to finish in the top-four of the Premier League
