Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe break down Matchweek 28 of the 2020-21 Premier League season as the lads discuss all of the latest headlines.

The latest podcast sees the lads discuss the following topics from another intense weekend across the Premier League:

(0:45) Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Tottenham in the North London Derby dissecting Jose Mourinho’s approach, Mikel Arteta’s handling of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & that wonder goal from Erik Lamela

(18:35) Manchester City’s 3-0 victory at Fulham and Sergio Aguero back on the score sheet

(22:45) Man United taking all three points against West Ham & the club’s decision to make some front office moves in naming John Murtough as Football Director & Darren Fletcher as Technical Director

(29:00) Christian Pulisic back in the starting lineup in Chelsea’s 0-0 draw with Leeds

(34:00) Liverpool back to winning ways at Wolves

(42:40) Leicester City torching Sheffield United 5-0 after Chris Wilder left the Blades by mutual consent

(50:30) Everton’s disappointing defeat at Goodison Park to “Burnley-ona”

(55:00) And assessing the latest odds to finish in the top-four of the Premier League

