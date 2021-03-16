Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed that Rui Patricio is “conscious, aware and remembers what happened” shortly after the Wolves goalkeeper suffered a head injury and was stretchered off the field during second-half stoppage time on Monday.

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports have the latest update and it is very positive news for Patricio and everyone connected with Wolves.

“Sky Sports News has now been told Patricio was recovering well inside the stadium after the game and he was chatty and relaxed when he left. He was driven home by a physio, but did not require any treatment in hospital and will be closely monitored and reviewed today as the club strictly follows all post-concussion protocols.

“Monitoring head injuries for 48 hours is crucial because some reactions can be delayed and even if Patricio shows no further symptoms, he will have to follow a staged return to play programme.”

What happened to Rui Patricio?

The blow to Patricio’s head was dealt by the knee of captain Conor Coady as the defender raced back toward his own goal to defend Mohamed Salah’s scoring chance in the 86th minute. Salah would score the chance, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

The passage of play was allowed to continue to its natural conclusion before the assistant referee halted proceedings for the offside infraction, as part of the new video-review initiative.

Speaking in his post-game interview, Nuno provided the positive news that everyone watching was hoping to hear.

“We just had an update now — he’s OK. He’s OK. He’s conscious, he remembers what happened, he’s aware. So, that would tell me he’s OK.” … “I think it was a collision with Coady — the knee of Coady — on the head, but it’s OK… he’s OK. We spoke already, so he’s OK.” … “All of these situations, when it’s a concussion, gets us worried, but he’s OK. He’s going to recover.”

The scene at Molineux — which lasted more than a dozen minutes as Rui Patricio received on-field treatment — was that much more gut-wrenching after Wolves went through a similar situation with star striker Raul Jimenez back in November.

Jimenez, who was in the stands for Monday’s game, is said to be nearing a return to action after recently returning to first-team training. He will likely wear a protective headband when he does eventually play again. Nuno was again asked about Jimenez’s return after the game — quotes from the BBC:

“We don’t have a date. We cannot rush things. He’s training, not too involved — he must avoid contact. He will join Mexico [to train]. Hopefully we’ll still have him this season but we have to be patient.”

