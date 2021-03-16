VIDEO: PST unfiltered – PL Player of Year; Who most needs FA Cup?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ProSoccerTalk is now on video as well as in written format as plenty of opinion is coming to your Premier League videos. Unleash the beast, as they say.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Each week ProSoccerTalk writers Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola will analyze the Premier League action, preview the fixtures, and handle the big news from around the soccer world.

Expect opinions, analysis, and insight, as well as plenty of friendly banter along the way and maybe a beer or two among these Premier League videos…

Basically, they have these chats on their own anyway so we thought we would record them and let them loose on the Premier League, USMNT, and everything in-between. This is going to be a lot of fun and a lighthearted look at all of the action from across the soccer world each week.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

With JPW is based in England and heading to Premier League games and traveling to stadiums/training grounds, plus Andy and Nick based Stateside, we will be checking in with them regularly to get their views on just about anything when it comes to Pro Soccer. Because, well, ProSoccerTalk.

Below we break down the latest news across the PL

Who are the top five players of the Premier League season so far?

Joe, Nick, and Andy pretty universally agree that Harry Kane’s incredible Premier League season has earned him frontrunner status to take PL Player of the Year honors from Kevin De Bruyne, but who else is in frame with a strong finish?

KDB, Bruno Fernandes, Mohamed Salah, Jack Grealish, Ruben Dias, Heung-min Son, and others get some mentions. What do you think?

Which Premier League team needs the FA Cup the most?

There are eight teams left in the FA Cup. With apologies to Sheffield United, Bournemouth, and Southampton, which of these five teams most need the trophy on their mantel?

Everton, to signal the next step in their project

Leicester City, to have something to show for two great seasons

Manchester United, to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer something shiny

Man City, for the quadruple

Chelsea, so Thomas Tuchel can show the ingredients are there for success

Yunus Musah hype… how big should it be?

Valencia teen Yunus Musah committed his future to the United States men’s national team, and Joe, Nick, and Andy discuss his future and that of the team under Gregg Berhalter with friendlies coming soon.

Premier League weekend preview

There are a mere four matches on the Premier League docket this weekend but each will have ramifications on the table in a significant manner.

With Newcastle-Brighton and Fulham-Leeds set to set up the relegation race’s stretch run and West Ham-Arsenal and Tottenham-Aston Villa readying the top-seven fight, there’s a lot to like this weekend.

