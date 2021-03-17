Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that “a really positive” conversation tied up any lingering loose ends with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the club captain was an unused substitute for disciplinary reasons during the 2-1 victory over Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday.

Aubameyang was reportedly late in arriving at the Emirates Stadium for Sunday’s game — reportedly not the first occurrence of tardiness this season — thus Arteta made a massive call to drop his talisman for arguably the biggest game of the season. Three days later, a follow-up conversation appears to have patched things up between player and manager — quotes from the Guardian:

“We talked, everything has been resolved in a really positive way so we move forward.”

As for what happens next, Arteta refused to say that Aubameyang would go straight back into the starting lineup beginning with Olympiacos (Europa League) on Thursday or West Ham United (Premier League) on Sunday.

“No, everybody has to obviously perform at the highest level to earn their place in the team. There is no exception there and we will try to put a really competitive team out to try to win again.”

All’s well that ends well for Arsenal, who undeniably need Aubameyang, who has just nine Premier League goals this season after scoring 22 in back-to-back campaigns, to be fully engaged with and bought into Arteta’s ideas for the Gunners to return to their place among the league’s elite.

