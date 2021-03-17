Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gregg Berhalter has recalled the vast majority of the USMNT’s European-based stars, including Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Sergiño Dest and John Brooks, for the first senior-team camp of 2021.

The USMNT will face Jamaica next Thursday in Austria, followed three days later by a trip to Belfast to face Northern Ireland for the first time in 70 years.

Six players — Adams, Brooks, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Reggie Cannon and Tim Weah — will depart camp following the game against Jamaica as they face strict COVID-19 quarantine restrictions upon returning to the countries of their respective clubs. Berhalter revealed in his Wednesday press conference that the abbreviated availability of further players — namely, Matthew Hoppe and DeAndre Yedlin — was decisive in his final decision to not call them into camp.

Weston McKennie was left out of the squad due to a “slight injury,” according to Berhalter, who lamented the fact the Juventus star won’t be leading the group next week.

Other notable players selected include 18-year-old Yunus Musah, who on Monday pledged his international future to the USMNT, striker Josh Sargent, who has four goals in his last eight Bundesliga games, and 20-year-old midfielder Brenden Aaronson, who has hit the ground running since joining Red Bull Salzburg in January.

Full USMNT squad

Goalkeepers (3): Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Chituru Odunze (Leicester City), Zack Steffen (Manchester City)

Defenders (10): John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona/), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Wien), Tim Ream (Fulham), Bryan Reynolds (Roma), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim), Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

Midfielders (7): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids) Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Luca de la Torre (Heracles), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Forwards: (6): Daryl Dike (Barnsley), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Tim Weah (Lille)

