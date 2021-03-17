USMNT’s Dike scores two more, discusses promotion hopes for Barnsley

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Daryl Dike’s incredible loan stint at Barnsley is both elevating his profile and ensuring that Orlando City is going to get some big dollar offers from abroad this summer.

The 20-year-old USMNT striker added two more goals to his account on Wednesday as the Football League Championship side overcame a second-half red card to beat Wycombe Wanderers 3-1.

Barnsley now has a five-point lead on seventh-place Bournemouth and needs to keep that spot over another nine matches to get a chance at promotion to the Premier League via the playoffs. They are eight back of second-place Watford.

Celebrating the #USMNT call up with a goal on loan for Barnsley 😈 Go on, @DarylDike 👏pic.twitter.com/h9saRAg77z — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) March 17, 2021

Dike has five goals in 10 league matches for the Tykes, also appearing against Chelsea in the FA Cup.

That’s the only match he’s lost since going on loan to Barnsley. The forward, who won’t turn 21 until June 3, scored against Stoke City, QPR, and Birmingham City before bagging his Tuesday brace.

“Since I’ve gotten here we’ve done very well and proven we can do it against some of the top sides on the table,” Dike said. “The mood is that we can compete against anybody and our fate is decided by us and not the other teams.”

Barnsley faces Sheffield Wednesday, Reading, Luton Town, Middlesbrough, Coventry City, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United, Preston North End, and Norwich City the rest of the way.

Only Reading and Norwich City are top half of the table, so Barnsley will expect to make the playoffs.

