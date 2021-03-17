Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The run-in to conclude the incredibly tight 2020-21 WSL season is set to begin on Wednesday with title combatants Chelsea and Manchester City, separated by just two points atop the table, each in action.

[ MORE: Sergiño Dest: “USMNT have to set a new standard” ]

Since suffering a shocking defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion to snap their 33-game unbeaten run back on Feb. 7, Chelsea have rattled off three straight wins without conceding a single goal while scoring 10 of their own. On Wednesday, the defending WSL champions and current leaders will visit 5th-place Everton (3 pm ET).

Manchester City are riding high thanks to a lengthy unbeaten run of their own (12 games), headlined by nine straight victories ahead of Wednesday’s visit to 11th-place Bristol City (3:30 pm ET). Like the Blues, Manchester City are in the midst of a run of three straight clean sheets as they have taken their dominance to a new level in recent weeks — Gareth Taylor’s side has allowed all of three shots (one on target) and combined xGA (expected goals allowed) of 0.1 over its last two games.

Chelsea and Manchester City remain on a collision course that would see them face one another in matchweek 20 (of 22) with the WSL title effectively on the line on April 25.

Not so far below the top-two, 3rd-place Manchester United are set to visit 4th-place Arsenal on Friday (Watch live, 2:30 pm ET on the NBC Sports App). A pair of once-title contenders this season, the Gunners and Red Devils have each fallen on hard times and fallen away from the title race with as many defeats in the last month as Chelsea and Manchester City have suffered all season, combined.

WSL schedule

Wednesday

Everton v. Chelsea — 3 pm ET

Bristol City v. Manchester City — 3:30 pm ET

West Ham United v. Birmingham City — 3:30 pm ET (NBC Sports App)

Aston Villa v. Brighton & Hove Albion — 3:30 pm ET

Friday

Arsenal v. Manchester United — 2:30 pm ET (NBC Sports App)

Follow @AndyEdMLS