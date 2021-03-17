WSL: USWNT’s Mewis scores in Man City win; West Ham draws at death

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This has not been a great season of Women’s Super League play for West Ham United, and the Irons used stoppage-time to find a new level of disappointment on Wednesday.

The 2-2 draw with Birmingham City was one of four WSL matches on Wednesday, as first-place Chelsea and second-place Man City won to stay two points apart and Brighton left Aston Villa in relegation danger.

West Ham 2-2 Birmingham City

Seventeen-year-old Arsenal dual registrant Ruby Mace headed to the back post to clean up a hopeful cross as Birmingham City denied West Ham the win it’s been chasing since December on Wednesday in London.

The draw pulls Birmingham three points clear of last place.

Emily Murphy cleaned up a loose ball off a corner kick to give Birmingham a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute, but a goalkeeper error allowed Emily van Egmond to tie the game just after halftime.

Van Egmond then cued up a rocket goal from Katerina Svitkova as West Ham claimed a 73rd-minute lead.

Winless at home this season, the Irons remain above the relegation place on goal difference alone. West Ham also holds a match-in-hand on 12th place Bristol City.

Bristol City 0-3 Man City

USWNT star Sam Mewis scored her fifth goal in her last five matches for Man City, who out-attempted the last place Robins by a 23-7 margin.

Caroline Weir and Ellen White also scored for City, who is two points back of leaders Chelsea and holds a multi-result lead over Manchester United and Arsenal.

USWNT playmaker Rose Lavelle was an 81st-minute sub for City in the win.

City has now won 14 of 15 matches in all competitions — an extra time loss to Chelsea in the League Cup quarterfinal the only setback — as it heads into the UWCL quarterfinal first leg at Barcelona in one week.

Elsewhere

Everton 0-3 Chelsea (Kirby, Harder, Leupolz)

Aston Villa 0-2 Brighton (Whelan, Kaagman)

Arsenal v Manchester United — 2:30 pm ET Friday

