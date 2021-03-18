Aston Villa – Tottenham: How to watch, start time, stream, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How do you respond when your coach says you failed at the “basics of life” and your captain thrice brands your effort “a disgrace?”

Tottenham Hotspur visits Aston Villa on Sunday with a need to put their Europa League exit right by staying in contention to return to Europe next season (start time 3:30pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Tottenham bombed out of Europe with a 3-0 second-leg loss to Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday, throwing away a 2-0 first-leg lead with an insipid performance.

Villa’s drawn twice in their last three matches, slipping into ninth place with 41 points. That’s four points behind Spurs with a match-in-hand, so a win is necessary to stay alive for the European places.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ] Here is everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa – Tottenham this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link, and more. https://art19.com/shows/the-2-robbies/episodes/94ec3ac4-a5a5-4f8c-94b8-2fee8a90569e Team news Aston Villa QUESTIONABLE: Jack Grealish (calf), Kortney Hause (ankle), Bertrand Traore (hip, ribs). OUT: Wesley (knee) Tottenham Hotspur QUESTIONABLE: Heung-min Son (thigh). OUT: Erik Lamela (suspended) Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet) Aston Villa (+195) | Tottenham (+135) | Draw (+235) PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links Aston Villa – Tottenham prediction Tottenham is returning from Croatia with its season’s silverware hopes down to one and a Villa side which maybe, possibly, could be getting Jack Grealish back in the fold. That said, his return would seem likely to be limited in minutes and Spurs have done well against Villa, winning five-straight and losing just once since 2008. Of course none of the 2008 players are still there, but stats. Aston Villa 1-3 Tottenham.

How to watch Aston Villa – Tottenham stream, start time

Kickoff: 3:30pm ET Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Stream: online via NBCSports.com

