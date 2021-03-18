USMNT youngster Daryl Dike turned up on loan at Championship side Barnsley in February without many people thinking twice about it.

A month later, reports state that several top Premier League clubs are bidding over $10 million for Dike, 20, and the Orlando City striker has scored five goals in seven starts as Barnsley have surged into the promotion race.

It’s safe to say that things have gone very well for Dike, who scored twice in their most recent win against Wycombe to celebrate his latest call-up to the USMNT in style.

Speaking to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports (watch the full interview above), Dike is keen to be playing in the Premier League soon.

“Growing up at a young age, that is what you always watch on your TV and that is what you always dream about,” Dike said. “You see all of these phenomenal players and obviously a phenomenal league and teams as well. It is definitely something that is within reach now, so we’re going to keep pushing for that. I’m excited.”

Daryl Dike the next USMNT player in the Premier League?

It seems like Dike will be playing in the Premier League next season, even if Barnsley aren’t. It is believed Barnsley can buy Dike for $20 million, but that will only happen if they are promoted.

He is on loan until the end of the Championship season in May, as he is then scheduled to return to Orlando City for the start of the 2021 MLS season. Is that really going to happen though?

Dike is a bargain at $15-20 million and with several Premier League clubs taking notice at what he’s done in his short time in England so far, surely one of them will make a move?

His style of play suits England very well and it was really smart for Dike and his advisors to move to a team where he could play right away and get valuable experience.

With the USMNT also being a little short on a standout central striker, Dike has really staked his claim to lead the line for Gregg Berhalter’s side against Jamaica and Northern Ireland in the upcoming international games in March.

Given his recent momentum, you wouldn’t bet against him scoring and starring for the USMNT. What an incredible rise this is for a player who was an MLS rookie in 2020.

