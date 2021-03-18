Jesse Marsch has been linked with the vacant job at Celtic, but would that be a good move for the former USMNT player and assistant coach?

Marsch, 47, has done an incredible job at the New York Red Bulls and now RB Salzburg as his evolution within the Red Bull family of clubs has been quite remarkable.

His success with Salzburg, winning the league and cup last season as well as coming close to reaching the UEFA Champions League last 16 this season, has Marsch on the radars of clubs across Europe’s top five leagues.

Many believe he will be the next man in charge at RB Leipzig (he was previously there as an assistant coach) when Julian Nagelsmann leaves, but his comments when asked about links to the Celtic job suggest otherwise.

“I’ve heard [about the links]. It’s an honor for me,” Jesse Marsch told BBC Sport. “Three or four years ago, being linked with a club like Celtic would literally be an impossibility for me. And now that this is where I am, I always just try to look at it in terms of, ‘what would the project look like?’

“Would we have similar ideas in how to build it the right way, invest in the academy, invest in young players and create this development process that I’m talking about? And not just focus on winning. Obviously I know that when you’re the coach of Celtic, winning is the most important thing.”

Marsch also recalled how the Red Bull group has a special link with Celtic and he took his most recent coaching badges in Scotland over a two-year period.

“When I spent the two years in the course there I really got the sense as to what an important club Celtic is to the people inside Scotland and what it means to the people of Glasgow,” Marsch said. “For me my full focus is on finishing my year in Salzburg and then I’ll evaluate in the summer the possibilities for a potential next step.”