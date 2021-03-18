WATCH: Mourinho’s livid, epic interview after Spurs’ Europa League exit

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is livid with his team’s performance in a humiliating 3-0 Europa League second leg loss to Dinamo Zagreb that sent the North Londoners out of the tournament at the Round of 16.

Spurs led 2-0 after one leg but barely showed up over the first 106 minutes, springing to life only after Mislav Orsic completed his hat trick to put Tottenham on the brink.

That’s when Dominik Livakovic made two phenomenal late stops to preserve Zagreb’s lead and push them into the quarterfinal draw.

Mourinho said on television that his Spurs “did not bring the basics of football nor the basics of life.”

That was just the tip of the iceberg.

“Before the game I told the players to play to win,” he said, via Football.London. “Play the game to be dominant. Don’t go in the other direction. Even at 0-0 I said don’t do it. So by surprise they were not caught. Dinamo attitude was humble. Professionalism starts in the attitude.”

You 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱 to listen to his Jose Mourinho interview 😳 He wears his heart on his sleeve as he looks at a horrible night for the club… pic.twitter.com/Wwi2THhPBH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 18, 2021

There was more. Wow, was there more?

“[Dinamo] left sweat, energy, blood. In the end they left even tears of happiness. Very humble and committed. I have to praise them. On the other side, my team. I repeat, my team. They didn’t look like it was playing an important match. If for any one of them it is not important, for me it is.

“For the respect I have for my career and my job, every match is important. For every Tottenham fan at home every match matters. Another attitude is needed. To say I feel sad is not enough. What I feel is much more than sadness. I just left Dinamo dressing room where I went to praise the guys and I feel sorry that one team that is not my team won the game based on attitude and compromise, so I feel more than sad. That is it.

“Football is not just about players who think they have more quality than others. The basics of football is attitude and they beat us on that. Many times I feel my thoughts, my feelings, but I don’t blame myself in that I always share them. So before the game I shared with the players the risk of a bad attitude, the risks of playing the way we were. And it happened because I believe the players only realized it was at risk when they scored the second goal and went to extra time.”

He was then asked to describe his players’ attitude and whether they have the winning attitude he’s seen from his previous champions.

“I don’t think you can expect me in front of cameras to go that deep. I never liked the feeling of someone in football who says, ‘I won, they lost.’ For me it’s We won, we drew, we lost, so I don’t run away from that. I’m disappointed in the difference of attitude between one team and another. I feel sorry that my team, I belong to that team, is the team that didn’t just not bring the basics of football but the basics of life, which is to respect our jobs and give everything.”

#thfc head coach José Mourinho: "My team – I repeat my team – did not look like it was playing an important match. I feel sorry that my team did not bring to the game the basics of football nor the basics of life." [BT Sports] — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) March 18, 2021

