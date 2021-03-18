Our latest Premier League Power Rankings are here and there are so many clubs heading in very different directions on current form.

From surging and slumping giants to underdogs punching well above their weight, it is so congested at the top of the Premier League table with the top four battle still wide open and things are now much tighter in the relegation scrap too.

Check out the latest Premier League Power Rankings in the video above, while below is a little more info on the teams surging up the table and in fine form as things stand.

Latest Premier League Power Rankings – Presented by GNC

20 – Sheffield United: Chris Wilder was fired after reported differences with the owner and the Blades were smashed at Leicester, as they are all but relegated. What an awful season, and looks like it will finish with a whimper. (Down 1)

19 – Southampton: A poor defeat at home to Brighton and most worryingly a very poor display. The Saints have to pick up a few wins, fast, or they really are in the relegation battle. Missing Danny Ings, a lot. (Down 3)

18 – Newcastle: Rescued a point late on against Aston Villa, and although attacking injuries have hit them hard, they are still struggling. Steve Bruce’s men are now fully in the relegation scrap. (Down 1)

17 – West Brom: Lost at Crystal Palace and that is pretty much them down too. Sam Allardyce has made them tougher to beat but scoring goals is an issue and that is what will cost them. (Down 3)

16 – Aston Villa: Their slump continued as a draw at Newcastle underlined how important Jack Grealish is to them. Can they recover now he is back fit? (Down 3)

15 – Crystal Palace: Beat West Brom but it was hardly convincing. Roy Hodgson has done a fine job but the end of the season feels like the right time for him and Palace to move on. (Down 3)

14 – Liverpool: That’s more like it! Big win at Wolves as Salah and Mane looked back to their old selves and Kabak was a rock at the back. Can Jurgen Klopp’s side recover enough to sneak into the top four? (Up 6)

13 – Everton: Very poor display and defeat at home to Burnley, as their top four hopes took a big hit. The battle is now sorting out their home form to finish in the top six. (Down 5)

12 – Brighton: Big, big win at Southampton to ease their growing relegation fears. Lallana and Welbeck added experienced, while Trossard and Maupay oozed class. The Seagulls should kick on now. (Up 6)

11 – Wolves: Even though they only lost 1-0 to Liverpool, it didn’t tell the whole story. They were never really in the game and Raul Jimenez can’t return fast enough. (Down 1)

10 – West Ham United: The Hammers were very disappointing away at Manchester United, as they only lost 1-0 but it could have been a lot worse. They didn’t even have a go in attack in a game which was huge for their unlikely top four chances. Still, they’re having an amazing season. (Down 6)

9 – Leeds: Good display against Chelsea and could have won it had Edouard Mendy not been in fine form. Lost Patrick Bamford to injury early on too. (Up 2)

8 – Tottenham: Awful first half at Arsenal, as they deserved to lose the NLD by more. Jose Mourinho looked let down by his players, and they have to step up again after a fine run. Everyone has an off day, but how will Kane and Co. respond? (Down 3)

7 – Fulham: They lost to Manchester City, so there’s no shame in that. But the way they lost will be upsetting for Scott Parker. His side made big defensive errors and that cannot start to creep in now they’ve given themselves a chance of staying up. (Down 4)

6 – Chelsea: A very lackluster display at Leeds as they couldn’t click in attack and looked a little shakier than usual at the back. Still, they’re unbeaten under Tuchel, in the top four and the Champions League last eight. (Down 5)

5 – Burnley: Massive win away at Everton and they were dominant in the first half, scoring classy goals and Dwight McNeil was excellent. Sean Dyche’s side have pretty much secured their Premier League status for another season. (Up 10)

4 – Arsenal: What a Jekyll and Hyde team they are. Brilliant display in the north London derby to beat Tottenham and the young trio of Odegaard, Smith Rowe and Tierney was superb. When it finally clicks, the Gunners will be a force under Arteta. (Up 5)

3 – Manchester United: Edged past West Ham by the scoreline, but not the performance. Solid defensively and created numerous chances as they should have won more comfortably. Still, Solskjaer’s boys are heading in the right direction and Luke Shaw is in fine form. (Up 4)

2 – Leicester City: Battered Sheffield United to strengthen their grip on a top four finish, as the Foxes have won back-to-back games. Kelechi Iheanacho’s hat trick was immense and Brendan Rodgers’ side are kicking on despite injuries to Barnes and Maddison. (Up 4)

1 – Manchester City: Back up to top spot after easy wins against Southampton and Fulham, as the champions elect are rotating their team perfectly. They really do ooze class and Pep Guardiola is trying to calm down talk of a quadruple. Good luck with that, Pep. (Up 1)

