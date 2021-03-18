West Ham – Arsenal: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

Can David Moyes and West Ham United right their top-four ship by taking advantage of a busy Arsenal at the London Stadium on Sunday (start time 11am ET online via Peacock Premium)?
The Gunners lost 1-0 at home to Olympiacos on Thursday but that was enough to clinch a berth in the Europa League quarterfinals. They’ll now look to build on a North London derby win that’s positioned them five points back of sixth-place Liverpool.
West Ham sits fifth, seven points ahead of Arsenal but more concerned with what’s above them. The Irons have lost two of three but play their match-in-hand on fourth-place Chelsea, three points back of the Blues.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Irons and Gunners this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link, and more.
Team news
West Ham
QUESTIONABLE: Pablo Fornals (knock), Ryan Fredericks (groin), Andriy Yarmolenko (knee). OUT: Arthur Masuaku (knee), Darren Randolph (hip), Angelo Ogbonna (foot).
Arsenal
QUESTIONABLE: Bukayo Saka (thigh), Willian (calf)
Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
West Ham (+180) | Arsenal (+145) | Draw (+235)
Prediction
There could be a lot of goals Sunday, and it’s not crazy to believe that the Moyessaince continues for at least a few more weeks. That said, the Gunners wasted plenty of chances to bury Olympiacos and are unlikely to do that again. West Ham 0-2 Arsenal.
How to watch West Ham – Arsenal stream, start time
Kickoff: 11am ET Sunday
Stream: Online via Peacock Premium