West Ham – Arsenal: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

Can David Moyes and West Ham United right their top-four ship by taking advantage of a busy Arsenal at the London Stadium on Sunday (start time 11am ET online via Peacock Premium)?

The Gunners lost 1-0 at home to Olympiacos on Thursday but that was enough to clinch a berth in the Europa League quarterfinals. They’ll now look to build on a North London derby win that’s positioned them five points back of sixth-place Liverpool.

WATCH WEST HAM – ARSENAL STREAM LIVE

West Ham sits fifth, seven points ahead of Arsenal but more concerned with what’s above them. The Irons have lost two of three but play their match-in-hand on fourth-place Chelsea, three points back of the Blues.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ] Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Irons and Gunners this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link, and more. Team news West Ham QUESTIONABLE: Pablo Fornals (knock), Ryan Fredericks (groin), Andriy Yarmolenko (knee). OUT: Arthur Masuaku (knee), Darren Randolph (hip), Angelo Ogbonna (foot). Arsenal QUESTIONABLE: Bukayo Saka (thigh), Willian (calf) Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet) West Ham (+180) | Arsenal (+145) | Draw (+235) PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links Prediction

There could be a lot of goals Sunday, and it’s not crazy to believe that the Moyessaince continues for at least a few more weeks. That said, the Gunners wasted plenty of chances to bury Olympiacos and are unlikely to do that again. West Ham 0-2 Arsenal.

How to watch West Ham – Arsenal stream, start time

Kickoff: 11am ET Sunday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

