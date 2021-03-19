Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The draw for the quarterfinal and semifinal stage of the UEFA Champions League has been made, and there are some clear winners and losers from the random draw.

All three Premier League teams will be pretty happy with their quarterfinal draw, while Chelsea and Liverpool will be happier than Manchester City with the draw they have for the semifinal.

A Chelsea v. Liverpool semifinal could happen, while Man City will play either Bayern Munich or PSG in the semifinal if they get past Borussia Dortmund. One side of this draw is tougher than the other, and City will be forced to win this competition the hard way if they’re going to be crowned champions of Europe for the first time in their history.

Below is a look at my rankings for who will win it, the odds for the outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.

Ranking the favorites to win the Champions League

1. Manchester City: Tough draw, especially the semi, but still red-hot favs.

2. Bayern Munich: Very tough draw v PSG, then likely Man City.

3. Chelsea: Lovely draw v. Porto, then winner of Liverpool v. Real Madrid.

4. Liverpool: Will also fancy their chances of getting to final.

5. Real Madrid: They will see an easy-ish route to the final.

6. PSG: Could not be tougher for Pochettino’s Les Parisiens.

7. Borussia Dortmund: This young team will find it tough to beat City.

8. FC Porto: Huge outsiders, but that’s dangerous. No pressure!

How to watch, stream Champions League

Dates: April 6-7 and 13-14 (Quarterfinal), April 27-28 and May 4-5 (Semifinals)

Location: Home and neutral stadiums across Europe

How to watch: CBS Sports

Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

Champions League schedule: Quarterfinal

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund

FC Porto v Chelsea

Bayern Munich v Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid v Liverpool

Champions League schedule: Semifinal

Semifinal 1: Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund

Semifinal 2: Real Madrid or Liverpool v FC Porto or Chelsea

Champions League betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet

Outright winner

Manchester City (+220)

Bayern Munich (+300)

Paris Saint-Germain (+500)

Liverpool (+650)

Chelsea (+800)

Real Madrid (+1100)

Borussia Dortmund (+1600)

Porto (+4000)

