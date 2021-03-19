Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gregg Berhalter has recalled the vast majority of the USMNT’s European-based stars, including Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Sergiño Dest and John Brooks, for the first senior-team camp of 2021.

[ MORE: Sergiño Dest: “USMNT have to set a new standard” ]

The USMNT will face Jamaica next Thursday in Austria, followed three days later by a trip to Belfast to face Northern Ireland for the first time in 70 years.

UPDATE: Three players — Adams, Tim Weah and Nicholas Gioacchini — have withdrawn from USMNT camp due to quarantine requirements upon returning to the countries of their respective clubs. Midfielder Christian Cappis and forward Jordan Siebatcheu were subsequently added to the roster.

Six players — Adams, Brooks, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Reggie Cannon and Tim Weah — will depart camp following the game against Jamaica as they face strict COVID-19 quarantine requirements upon returning to the countries of their respective clubs. Berhalter revealed in his Wednesday press conference that the abbreviated availability of further players — namely, Matthew Hoppe and DeAndre Yedlin — was decisive in his final decision to not call them into camp.

[ MORE: Five things to know as USMNT’s U-23s aim to qualify for Olympics ]

Weston McKennie was left out of the squad due to a “slight injury,” according to Berhalter, who lamented the fact the Juventus star won’t be leading the group next week.

Other notable players selected include 18-year-old Yunus Musah, who on Monday pledged his international future to the USMNT, striker Josh Sargent, who has four goals in his last eight Bundesliga games, and 20-year-old midfielder Brenden Aaronson, who has hit the ground running since joining Red Bull Salzburg in January.

Full USMNT squad

Goalkeepers (3): Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Chituru Odunze (Leicester City), Zack Steffen (Manchester City)

Defenders (10): John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona/), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Wien), Tim Ream (Fulham), Bryan Reynolds (Roma), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim), Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

Midfielders (7): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids) Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Luca de la Torre (Heracles), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Forwards: (6): Daryl Dike (Barnsley), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Tim Weah (Lille)

Follow @AndyEdMLS