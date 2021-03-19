It is FA Cup time again, as the quarterfinals see plenty of huge Premier League teams collide for a spot in the semifinals of the famous competition.
Everton v. Manchester City and Leicester City v. Manchester United look set to be classic FA Cup quarterfinals, while a South Coast derby sees second-tier Bournemouth host Southampton and red-hot Chelsea host stone-cold Sheffield United.
Will there be upsets? Which teams will reach the semifinals at Wembley in April?
Below are the FA Cup odds, provided by our partner PointsBet, and predictions in full, as the quarterfinal round promises plenty.
Remember: all FA Cup games this year have to be decided on the day with extra time and penalty kicks if needed, and no replays.
How to watch
When: Saturday and Sunday (Mar. 20-21)
TV Channel/Stream: ESPN and ESPN+
Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com
FA Cup quarterfinal schedule
Saturday, 8:15am ET: Bournemouth v. Southampton
Saturday, 1:30pm ET: Everton v. Manchester City
Sunday, 9:30am ET: Leicester City v. Manchester United
Sunday, 1pm ET: Chelsea v. Sheffield United
Quarterfinal betting odds – Provided by our partners Pointsbet
(+270) Bournemouth v. Southampton (+105). Draw: +235
(+850) Everton v. Manchester City (-325). Draw: +450
(-450) Chelsea v. Sheffield United (+1200). Draw: +520
(+190) Leicester City v. Manchester United (+140). Draw: +240
FA Cup quarterfinal score predictions
Bournemouth 1-2 Southampton
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United
Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United
Outright winners – Provided by our partners Pointsbet
Manchester City: +130
Chelsea: +350
Manchester United: +450
Leicester City: +1000
Southampton: +1200
Everton: +1400
Sheffield United: +3300
Bournemouth: +5000