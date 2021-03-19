Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 29.5 in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Bukayo Saka (thigh), Willian (calf)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jack Grealish (calf), Bertrand Traore (chest), Kortney Hause (foot) | OUT: Wesley (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Connolly (back), Dan Burn (thigh) | OUT: Adam Webster (ankle), Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Solly March (knee), Florin Andone (knee)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Robbie Brady (ankle), Charlie Taylor (thigh), Jack Cork (hamstring) | OUT: Ashley Barnes (thigh)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Silva (thigh), Tammy Abraham (ankle)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Nathaniel Clyne (undisclosed), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James Tomkins (undisclosed), James McArthur (undisclosed), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Tyrick Mitchell (undisclosed)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: James Rodriguez (calf), Robin Olsen (knock), Jordan Pickford (chest), Gylfi Sigurdsson (ankle), Fabian Delph (undisclosed), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf) | OUT: Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot)

Fulham injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Bobby De Cordova-Reid (knock), Marek Rodak (finger) | OUT: Tom Cairney (knee)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (thigh), Rodrigo (undisclosed), Pablo Hernandez (undisclosed) | OUT: Liam Cooper (illness), Adam Forshaw (groin), Leif Davis (knock)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Dennis Praet (hamstring), Ricardo Pereira (hamstring), Sidnei Tavares (illness) | OUT: James Maddison (hip), James Justin (knee), Harvey Barnes (knee), Cengiz Under (thigh), Wes Morgan (back)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Roberto Firmino (knee), Divock Origi (undisclosed), Caoimhin Kelleher (abdomen) | OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee – out for season), Joel Matip (ankle – out for season), Joe Gomez (knee – out for season), Jordan Henderson (adductor)

Manchester City injuries

None

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (ankle), Anthony Martial (knee), Edinson Cavani (undisclosed), Eric Bailly (knock) | OUT: Juan Mata (undisclosed), Phil Jones (knee)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Miguel Almiron (knee) | OUT: Allan Saint-Maximin (groin), Callum Wilson (hamstring), Fabian Schar (knee)

Sheffield United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sander Berge (hamstring) | OUT: John Egan (ankle), Jack O’Connell (knee), Jack Robinson (undisclosed), David McGoldrick (knee), Jayden Bogle (undisclosed), Jack Rodwell (undisclosed)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Danny Ings (undisclosed), Oriol Romeu (ankle – out for season), Theo Walcott (hamstring), Michael Obafemi (undisclosed), William Smallbone (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Son Heung-min (thigh) | OUT: Erik Lamela (suspension)

West Bromwich Albion injuries

None

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Fredericks (groin), Pablo Fornals (knock), Andriy Yarmolenko (knee) | OUT: Angelo Ogbonna (ankle), Arthur Masuaku (knee), Darren Randolph (hip)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Rui Patricio (head), Daniel Podence (groin) | OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Fernando Marcal (undisclosed)

