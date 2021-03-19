Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CHICAGO — The USMNT will play a friendly against Switzerland on May 30 at St. Gallen ahead of the Americans’ CONCACAF Nations League semifinal match against Honduras.

The 22nd-ranked USMNT expects to have a relatively full-strength roster for the match, which follows the end of the European club seasons.

Yunus Musah, Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Daryl Dike, Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna and many others lead the way in Europe for the young American side.

The game against Honduras, postponed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, is likely to be June 3 at a U.S. site to be announced.

The winner will play Mexico or Costa Rica in the final, probably on June 6. Another friendly is possible for June 9.

The USMNT plays Jamaica in a friendly next Thursday at Wiener Neustadt, Austria, and is at Northern Ireland on March 28.

Switzerland is preparing for the European Championship, where it opens against Wales on June 12 in Baku, Azerbaijan, plays Italy four days later in Rome and closes the group stage against Turkey on June 20, also in Rome.