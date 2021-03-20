A South Coast derby was very one-sided in the FA Cup, as Bournemouth – Southampton ended in a lopsided 3-0 win for the visitors as they reached the semifinals in style.

Nathan Redmond was the star of the show as he scored twice, set up one for Moussa Djenepo and Southampton had two goals chalked out for offside by VAR.

Bournemouth now focus fully on their promotion push back to the Premier League as Jonathan Woodgate has them in the playoff picture.

Southampton have an FA Cup semifinal at Wembley to look forward to (just their third in 18 years) and Ralph Hasenhuttl will hope this win will boost their confidence in the Premier League too.

Three things we learned from Bournemouth – Southampton

1. Nathan Redmond stands in superbly for Ings: He has had a poor season, but Redmond stood tall when Saints needed him up top with Danny Ings out injured. The winger was played centrally and oozed class on the ball and was too much for the Cherries to handle with his direct running, which summed up his first goal. His assist for Djenepo’s goal was perfect and his two goals were very well taken. Redmond has played for England in the past and there are reports he could play for Jamaica in the future, and on this form he will be causing the USMNT lots of problems in the future.

2. Saints’ focus on FA Cup pays off: Ralph Hasenhuttl has prioritized the FA Cup this season after Saints had a great start in the Premier League and it has paid off. Big time. Saints’ form has dropped off dramatically in the league since January, but that was partly down to playing a full strength team in cup games to get past Wolves and Arsenal en route to Wembley. Saints should have enough quality to stay up in the league, and this win will give them a lot of confidence as Danny Ings and Theo Walcott will return after the international break too. A run to the FA Cup final four and Premier League safety would represent a great season for this young Saints side.

3. USMNT’s Carter-Vickers struggled: Bournemouth were all over the place at the back and USMNT center back, Cameron Carter-Vickers, had a tough outing with Che Adams and Redmond running at him. CCV, now 23, is out of contract at Tottenham this summer and it will be intriguing to see if Bournemouth make his loan move permanent by offering him a contract. At times he looked too slow to react as he scored an own goal which was chalked off by VAR. Although he’s having a good season in the Championship, the trickery and power of PL players exposed his, and Bournemouth’s, defensive weaknesses.

Man of the Match: Nathan Redmond – Stunning display. Scored twice, set up another and almost grabbed his hat trick.

Southampton thought they had taken the lead through a Cameron Carter-Vickers own goal early on, but VAR was used to rule Kyle Walker-Peters offside by a very small margin when he sent the cross in.

The VAR images showed that part of Walker-Peters’ arm was just offside. Ryan Bertrand sent an effort wide moments later as Southampton kicked on before half time.

Arnaut Danjuma then forced Fraser Forster into a good stop at the near post as Bournemouth grew into the game, but just before half time Southampton took the lead.

Nathan Redmond ran forward and played a perfect ball into Djenepo who slotted home clinically.

Seconds before the half time whistle blew Southampton doubled their lead.

Stuart Armstrong turned from a throw in and played in Redmond who ran towards goal, beat Steve Cook and buried his shot into the far top corner.

Bournemouth pushed hard to get back in the game in the second half as Jack Wilshere fired just wide.

One long ball forward then caused havoc as Armstrong and Che Adams created a chance as the latter smashed home from outside the box, but the Scottish winger was in an offside position.

Moments later it was 3-0 as Armstrong hit the post, then Redmond finished the rebound brilliantly.

Armstrong went close to scoring a fourth and then set up Redmond to clip the post as Southampton eased to victory.

