Brighton – Newcastle: How to watch, stream, start time, odds, prediction

Brighton – Newcastle United: Brighton and Hove Albion needs a win over relegation rivals Newcastle United, with top four candidates on the three match days following Saturday’s match at the Amex Stadium (start time 4pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

Brighton is missing key defensive pieces and Newcastle without its best attackers, though there’s a slight chance that Miguel Almiron will return for the Magpies.

The question will be whether Steve Bruce plays for a draw a la the “Rafaball” that saved Newcastle’s Premier League status a couple of years ago, which has happened against West Brom and Aston Villa in the past few weeks.

We know Graham Potter will go for it, and his Seagulls will hope Leeds helps it out by beating Fulham on Friday. Brighton enters the day in 16th place with 29 points, one more than Newcastle and three more than the Cottagers.

It’s Manchester United, Everton, and Chelsea after this for Brighton, while its Saturday visitors next face Tottenham, Burnley, and West Ham.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Brighton – Newcastle this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link, and more.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Brighton

OUT: Adam Webster (ankle), Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Solly March (knee), Florin Andone (knee), Aaron Connolly (rib).

Newcastle

OUT: Allan Saint-Maximin (groin), Callum Wilson (thigh), Fabian Schar (knee).

🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈-𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨 HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 20, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Brighton (-154) | Newcastle (+500) | Draw (+245)

Brighton – Newcastle prediction

The odds speak loudly about how poorly Newcastle is playing under Steve Bruce, and how much better Brighton has looked and performed under Graham Potter.

The Magpies’ injury list would be enough to favor the Seagulls if Newcastle was at its best. And the fact that Brighton waxed NUFC at St. James’ Park? Come on, now. Brighton 2-0 Newcastle.

How to watch Brighton – Newcastle stream, start time

Kickoff: 4pm ET Saturday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium).

