Bundesliga: 10-man Bayern runs riot; Wolfsburg wins, Dortmund slips

At around 10:42am ET Saturday, the Bundesliga title race looked set to get extra interesting when Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies was sent off after VAR review in the 12th minute versus Koln.

But Dortmund blew its lead and Robert Lewandowski apparently thought his side was up a man, not down one, scoring three more goals in a straight-forward win for the defending champs.

Bayern now leads the table by four points over Leipzig and is 10 points ahead of Wolfsburg. Dortmund is now four points back of fourth-place Eintracht Frankfurt, who also won.

Koln 2-2 Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland pretty much is Dortmund these days, scoring classy goal after classy goal.

Haaland is up to 21 goals in 21 Bundesliga matches for Dortmund this season after scoring in the third and 90th minutes for BVB.

The problems came in the space between those goals, when 14th-place Koln scored their goals to make Haaland’s second a mere point saver.

All-told Haaland has 33 goals and eight assists in 31 matches this season, but Dortmund is now four points back of the top four and may need to win the Champions League to stay in the tournament next season.

If they bow out, the departure of Haaland and his inevitable goals may, too, be inevitable.

Just when Köln thought they had this one in the bag, Erling Haaland struck again 🤖#KOEBVB highlights ⭐📹 pic.twitter.com/5qPnFUBQUc — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) March 20, 2021

Bayern Munich 4-0 Stuttgart

In any other year, Haaland’s season is the top center forward campaign going, but Robert Lewandowski is some sort of monster.

Canada’s Alphonso Davies was sent off after VAR review but any worries lasted no more than a quarter-hour.

Serge Gnabry had a goal and an assist and Lewandowski had a perfect hat trick — right foot, left foot, head — by halftime as Bayern scored a trio of goals within 11 minutes of the sending-off.

The Polish superstar now has 42 goals and eight assists in 36 appearances for Bayern.

A perfect first-half hat-trick for Robert Lewandowski takes him to 35 goals this season 🤯#FCBVfB 4-0 pic.twitter.com/Y8c1FQIQcx — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) March 20, 2021

Elsewhere

Arminia Bielefeld 0-1 RB Leipzig

Werder Bremen 1-2 Wolfsburg

Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2 Union Berlin

Schalke v Borussia Monchengladbach — 1:30pm ET Saturday

Hoffenheim v Mainz — 8:30am ET Sunday

Hertha Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen — 10:30am ET Sunday

Freiburg v Augsburg — 1pm ET Sunday

