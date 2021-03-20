Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It is FA Cup time again, as the quarterfinals see plenty of huge Premier League teams collide for a spot in the semifinals of the famous competition.

[ LIVE: Follow the scores here ]

Everton v. Manchester City and Leicester City v. Manchester United look set to be classic FA Cup quarterfinals, while a South Coast derby sees second-tier Bournemouth host Southampton and red-hot Chelsea host stone-cold Sheffield United.

Will there be upsets? Which teams will reach the semifinals at Wembley in April?

Below are the FA Cup odds, provided by our partner PointsBet, and predictions in full, as the quarterfinal round promises plenty.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Remember: all FA Cup games this year have to be decided on the day with extra time and penalty kicks if needed, and no replays.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

How to watch

When: Saturday and Sunday (Mar. 20-21)

TV Channel/Stream: ESPN and ESPN+

Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com

FA Cup quarterfinal schedule

Saturday, 8:15am ET: Bournemouth v. Southampton

Saturday, 1:30pm ET: Everton v. Manchester City

Sunday, 9:30am ET: Leicester City v. Manchester United

Sunday, 1pm ET: Chelsea v. Sheffield United

Quarterfinal betting odds – Provided by our partners Pointsbet

(+270) Bournemouth v. Southampton (+105). Draw: +235

(+850) Everton v. Manchester City (-325). Draw: +450

(-450) Chelsea v. Sheffield United (+1200). Draw: +520

(+190) Leicester City v. Manchester United (+140). Draw: +240

FA Cup quarterfinal score predictions

Bournemouth 1-2 Southampton

Everton 1-3 Manchester City

Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United

Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United

Outright winners – Provided by our partners Pointsbet

Manchester City: +130

Chelsea: +350

Manchester United: +450

Leicester City: +1000

Southampton: +1200

Everton: +1400

Sheffield United: +3300

Bournemouth: +5000

Follow @JPW_NBCSports