Late goals lead Man City past Everton into FA Cup semifinals (video)

Manchester City had to work hard to keep its quadruple hopes alive in a 2-0 win over Everton in FA Cup quarterfinal action at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Ilkay Gundogan’s 84th-minute goal saved City from penalties in a match the Premier League champions-elect held 75 percent possession when the goal crossed the line.

Kevin De Bruyne scored just before stoppage time to salt away the result and he played a role in the opener, too, a 10-minute sub stint proving decisive.

City is now two wins from claiming the FA Cup, one of four trophies they’re targeting this season with the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, and League Cup all in the offing.

Young Everton goalkeeper Joao Virginia had made four saves when he dove to stop Aymeric Laporte’s shot, which clattered off the bar for Gundogan to cut into the empty goal with a half-dozen minutes left on Merseyside.

Twenty-five year old USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen made one save to earn the clean sheet, his sixth in 10 appearances for City. He completed 24-of-26 passes to improve his record to 10-0 for Pep Guardiola.

International break is next for Man City, followed by a trip to Leicester City in PL play and visit from Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarterfinal.

