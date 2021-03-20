Manchester United announces sixth shirt sponsor in club history

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Get ready for Manchester United to have a new look across its chest beginning with the 2020-21 season.

The Premier League giants announced a new principal shirt sponsorship with TeamViewer, a German-based software company. The club had been showing Chevrolet on the front of its shirts since 2014.

United’s previous shirt sponsors have been Aon, AIG, Vodafone, and Sharp Electronics since first adding companies to its shirt in 1982.

Reports claim that TeamViewer will pay over $60 million per year for the right to be on the club’s iconic red jerseys (and alternate jerseys as well, of course).

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

According to the Man Utd release, “The partnership will harness the power of Manchester United’s unrivalled global platform to showcase the unique capabilities of TeamViewer to transform the way the world works and interacts. With its name on the front of the most iconic shirt in sport from the start of next season, TeamViewer will build worldwide awareness of its technology enhancing workplaces and daily lives.”

Below is a look at Manchester United’s shirt sponsorship throughout the years.

Follow @NicholasMendola