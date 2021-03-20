Manchester United announces sixth shirt sponsor in club history

By Nicholas MendolaMar 20, 2021, 1:32 PM EDT
Get ready for Manchester United to have a new look across its chest beginning with the 2020-21 season.

The Premier League giants announced a new principal shirt sponsorship with TeamViewer, a German-based software company. The club had been showing Chevrolet on the front of its shirts since 2014.

United’s previous shirt sponsors have been Aon, AIG, Vodafone, and Sharp Electronics since first adding companies to its shirt in 1982.

Reports claim that TeamViewer will pay over $60 million per year for the right to be on the club’s iconic red jerseys (and alternate jerseys as well, of course).

According to the Man Utd release, “The partnership will harness the power of Manchester United’s unrivalled global platform to showcase the unique capabilities of TeamViewer to transform the way the world works and interacts. With its name on the front of the most iconic shirt in sport from the start of next season, TeamViewer will build worldwide awareness of its technology enhancing workplaces and daily lives.”

Below is a look at Manchester United’s shirt sponsorship throughout the years.

Manchester United shirt sponsor
Laurie Cunningham of Manchester United, 1983 (redit: David Cannon/Allsport
Manchester United shirt sponsor
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and pals hang out in 2000 (Gary M. Prior/ALLSPORT=
Manchester United shirt sponsor
Wayne Rooney in 2007 (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Manchester United shirt sponsor
Dimitar Berbatov in 2011 (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Manchester United shirt sponsor
Paul Pogba and David De Gea last year (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)