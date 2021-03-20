WATCH: Sevilla strikes late equalizer… through star goalkeeper Bono

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Goalkeeper goals for the win.

Er, for the draw, as usual.

If Sevilla keeps its top-four place, which looks increasingly likely, it could be aided by Bono heroics at an unusual end of the pitch.

[ MORE: Sad Newcastle blown out by Brighton ]

The club’s star goalkeeper delivered an equalizer at Real Valladolid on Saturday, moving Sevilla 10 points clear of fifth-place Real Sociedad with 10 matches left in their season (Real Sociedad has 11 matches left).

The late corner kick looked dead on multiple occasions before Jules Kounde swept the ball off the end line and to the keeper, who buried his chance from close-range.

“You do your job in goal and it’s very strange to see you there,” Bono said, via Football-Espana. “I looked at the coach and he told me to go up (for the corner), the chance fell well for me and I am grateful to score.”

Down 1-0 With seconds to go, Sevilla push their goalkeeper up for a corner. His name is Bono. And it ends up a Beautiful Day pic.twitter.com/4Y2AqhOKhx — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) March 20, 2021

