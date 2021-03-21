Aston Villa – Tottenham stream live! How to watch, start time, odds, lineups

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

How do you respond when your coach says you failed at the “basics of life” and your captain thrice brands your effort “a disgrace?”

Tottenham Hotspur visits Aston Villa on Sunday with a need to put their Europa League exit right by staying in contention to return to Europe next season (start time 3:30pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH ASTON VILLA – TOTTENHAM STREAM LIVE

Tottenham bombed out of Europe with a 3-0 second-leg loss to Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday, throwing away a 2-0 first-leg lead with an insipid performance.

Villa’s drawn twice in their last three matches, slipping into ninth place with 41 points. That’s four points behind Spurs with a match-in-hand, so a win is necessary to stay alive for the European places.

How to watch Aston Villa – Tottenham stream, start time

Kickoff: 3:30pm ET Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Stream: online via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola