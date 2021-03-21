FA Cup draw: Chelsea-Man City, Saints await Leicester-Manchester United

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The FA Cup semifinal draw will pit Thomas Tuchel’s new-look Chelsea against Pep Guardiola’s quadruple chasing Manchester City, leaving open one side of the final for an underdog on Manchester United.

Manchester City will play Chelsea while Southampton will play the winner of Leicester City and Manchester United.

[ MORE: Three things from West Ham – Arsenal ]

The draw was conducted at halftime of the quarterfinal between Leicester City and Manchester United at the King Power Stadium, where the Foxes and Red Devils were level at one after 45 minutes on goals from Kelechi Iheanacho and Mason Greenwood.

Only four teams have won the tournament since Wigan Athletic’s surprising win over Man City in 2013: Arsenal (4), Man City, Manchester United, and Chelsea.

The semifinals will be played at Wembley Stadium in London on April 17 and 18, and there is hope that fans may be allowed inside England’s national stadium.

Follow @NicholasMendola