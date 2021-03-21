Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It is FA Cup time again, as the quarterfinals see plenty of huge Premier League teams collide for a spot in the semifinals of the famous competition.

[ LIVE: Follow the scores here ]

Leicester City and Manchester United tangle at 1pm ET, with Paul Pogba starting for the visitors in a match that will see the semifinal draw conducted at halftime.

Southampton, Chelsea, and Man City clinched their places in the semifinal with Saturday wins.

Below are the FA Cup odds, provided by our partner PointsBet, and predictions in full, as the quarterfinal round promises plenty.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Remember: all FA Cup games this year have to be decided on the day with extra time and penalty kicks if needed, and no replays.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

How to watch, lineups

When: Saturday and Sunday (Mar. 20-21)

TV Channel/Stream: ESPN and ESPN+

Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com

In the blue corner 🔵#LeiMun team news brought to you by @eToro 📋#FACup — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 21, 2021

🚨 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲'𝐬 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐬 🚨 Here's your #MUFC XI to face the Foxes 🦊 🏆 #FACup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 21, 2021

FA Cup quarterfinal schedule

Bournemouth 0-3 Southampton

Everton 0-2 Manchester City

Sunday, 9:30am ET: Chelsea v. Sheffield United

Sunday, 1pm ET: Leicester City v. Manchester United

Quarterfinal betting odds – Provided by our partners Pointsbet

(+270) Bournemouth v. Southampton (+105). Draw: +235

(+850) Everton v. Manchester City (-325). Draw: +450

(-450) Chelsea v. Sheffield United (+1200). Draw: +520

(+190) Leicester City v. Manchester United (+140). Draw: +240

FA Cup quarterfinal score predictions

Bournemouth 1-2 Southampton

Everton 1-3 Manchester City

Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United

Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United

Outright winners – Provided by our partners Pointsbet

Manchester City: +130

Chelsea: +350

Manchester United: +450

Leicester City: +1000

Southampton: +1200

Sheffield United: +3300

Follow @JPW_NBCSports