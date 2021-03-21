FA Cup, LIVE! Pogba, Van de Beek start as Man United visits Leicester

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 21, 2021, 12:30 PM EDT
It is FA Cup time again, as the quarterfinals see plenty of huge Premier League teams collide for a spot in the semifinals of the famous competition.

Leicester City and Manchester United tangle at 1pm ET, with Paul Pogba starting for the visitors in a match that will see the semifinal draw conducted at halftime.

Southampton, Chelsea, and Man City clinched their places in the semifinal with Saturday wins.

Below are the FA Cup odds, provided by our partner PointsBet, and predictions in full, as the quarterfinal round promises plenty.

Remember: all FA Cup games this year have to be decided on the day with extra time and penalty kicks if needed, and no replays.

How to watch, lineups

When: Saturday and Sunday (Mar. 20-21)
TV Channel/Stream: ESPN and ESPN+
Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com

FA Cup quarterfinal schedule

Bournemouth 0-3 Southampton
Everton 0-2 Manchester City
Sunday, 9:30am ET: Chelsea v. Sheffield United
Sunday, 1pm ET: Leicester City v. Manchester United

Quarterfinal betting odds – Provided by our partners Pointsbet

(+270) Bournemouth v. Southampton (+105). Draw: +235
(+850) Everton v. Manchester City (-325). Draw: +450
(-450) Chelsea v. Sheffield United (+1200). Draw: +520
(+190) Leicester City v. Manchester United (+140). Draw: +240

FA Cup quarterfinal score predictions

Bournemouth 1-2 Southampton
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United
Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United

Outright winners – Provided by our partners Pointsbet

Manchester City: +130
Chelsea: +350
Manchester United: +450
Leicester City: +1000
Southampton: +1200
Sheffield United: +3300