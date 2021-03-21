Transfer news: Coutinho to Arsenal to deny Liverpool millions; ‘Next Mane’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s someone old and someone new for Premier League sides in the Sunday transfer rumor mill.

A pair of southern sides are chasing a Gabonese scorer, while the home of the world’s best-known Gabonese playmaker is aiming to bring a former PL bright light back to England.

Coutinho to Arsenal

Barcelona wants to sell Philippe Coutinho this summer, offloading the Brazilian star before he triggers a pricy fee.

If Barca keeps Coutinho for 10 more appearances, giving him 100 for the Blaugranas, the club will reportedly owe Liverpool an additional $27 million dollars.

Hardly cash-strapped but also in a considerably worse financial position than it’s been in ages, Barcelona does not like this idea. And a Premier League may well like not only getting their man but depriving Liverpool of the added revenue.

Arsenal fits the bill.

The 28-year-old Coutinho would’ve almost certainly hit the 100-match mark had he not suffered a meniscus injury in January.

Coutinho is not expected back until at least April, but has failed to reach the heights of his final half-season at Liverpool when he scored 12 times with eight assists in 20 matches to net a whopping transfer fee.

Will Barca be willing to save $27 million by selling him for much less than his open market price? It’s a good idea, especially if Arsenal is bargain hunting.

The Gunners will need to replace (or buy) Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard this summer. Positionally, they aren’t like for like, but as Willian fails to impress and Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson, and Eddie Nketiah are all 21 or younger, a veteran and proven Premier League producer makes sense.

Is Coutinho a good fit?

Boupendza to Southampton

Saints are looking for “the next Sadio Mane.” To be fair, so is everyone including Liverpool as the Senegalese sensation moves through the prime of his career.

Southampton’s reported answer to this quest is Aaron Boupendza of Hatayspor, who oddly enough may also be “the next Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon.”

Fifteen-times capped by Gabon, Boupendza is 24 years old and enjoying a breakout season in Turkey.

Boupendza has 18 goals in 26 appearances for Güneyin Yıldızı, but had just 19 senior goals coming into this season and had not played at a higher level than France’s Ligue 2.

West Ham is also linked with the young forward, who has three goals for Gabon.

