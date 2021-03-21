USMNT defender Sergino Dest has scored his first La Liga goal for Barcelona, and the coolest part of the landmark moment is that for the rest of his life Dest can now say, “You know Lionel Messi used to set me up for goals back in the day, right?”

In fact, Dest went on to score his second La Liga goal for Barcelona on Sunday as well, making him the first American player to ever score twice in a Spanish top-division game.

Of course, the first goal — for the fact it was assisted by Messi — that will have USMNT fans most excited and feeling like they’re living in an alternate universe with the undisputed greatest player of all time setting up a goal scored by a U.S. international.

The second goal for Sergino Dest (WATCH HERE) wasn’t assisted by Messi, but perhaps showed his greater understanding of timing and space — when to add the extra number in attack — as he darted into the penalty area to poke home a ball played in by Jordi Alba.

Messi would go on to score a brace of his own as Barcelona cruised to a 6-1 victory over 5th-place Real Sociedad.

