WATCH: Lingard laser leads West Ham to 3-1 halftime lead over Arsenal

Jesse Lingard’s tremendous early goal set the stage for an outstanding four-goal first half between West Ham and Arsenal on Sunday.

The Manchester United loanee’s goal came off a Michail Antonio knockdown and was the first of three for West Ham United, as Lingard also nabbed an assist on a Jarrod Bowen goal and Antonio headed off Tomas Soucek to put the Irons up 3-0.

An apparent Alexandre Lacazette goal to pull Arsenal within two was changed to a Soucek own goal.

Back to Lingard’s marker, this was a pure piece of power to give the England international his latest goal.

Lingard, 28, was unused by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the first half of the season at Manchester United, but has five goals and three assists in seven starts on loan to old boss David Moyes.

