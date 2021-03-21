LONDON – West Ham – Arsenal player ratings were tough to dish out in a wild six-goal thriller at the London Stadium.
The Hammers surged into a 3-0 lead through Jesse Lingard, Michail Antonio and Tomas Soucek but own goals from Soucek and Craig Dawson set up a wild finale.
Alexandre Lacazette then scored a late equalizer in a thrilling encounter as this would have felt like a win for Arsenal and a loss for West Ham.
Here at the marks out of 10 for all of the players with the West Ham – Arsenal player ratings.
West Ham player ratings
Lukasz Fabianski: 6 – Spilled one cross and almost lobbed. Couldn’t do much on the goals and one good stop late on.
Vladimir Coufal: 6 – Solid as ever and whipped in some great crosses.
Craig Dawson: 5 – Unlucky with the own goal, but Lacazette gave him a tough time
Issa Diop: 5 – Superb clearance off the line, but gave the ball away a little easily on a few occasions.
Aaron Cresswell: 6 – Brilliant block in second half and offered a threat on the left.
Declan Rice: 7 – Had class on the ball and tried to re-energize his team late on.
Tomas Soucek: 6 – Got his goal, and went close with two headers in a typically robust display. Unlucky with the own goal.
Jarrod Bowen: 6 – Took his goal well, via a deflection, and pinned Tierney back.
Jesse Lingard: 7 – Sensational goal to make it 1-0, then quick thinking made it 2-0. Instrumental in first half. Faded in second half.
Said Benrahma: 6 – One great surging run late on that almost led to a goal. Struggled to have an impact other than that.
Michail Antonio: 6 – Headed down for the third goal. Should have scored but hit the post from two yards out. That proved crucial.
Substitution
Mark Noble (73′ on for Bowen): 5 – Couldn’t get to grips with pace of the game.
Ryan Fredericks (79′ on for Benrahma): N/A
Arsenal player ratings
Bernd Leno: 6 – Could have done better with the second goal. Few shaky moments in second half.
Calum Chambers: 7 – Whipped in two great crosses which led to goals. A marauding right back display from the usual center back.
David Luiz: 6 – Dragged all over the place but battled hard against Antonio, especially in second half.
Pablo Mari: 5 – Not a good outing. Targeted by West Ham’s right side.
Kieran Tierney: 6 – Two superb blocks in second half, and switched off for second goal.
Granit Xhaka: 5 – Subbed off. Lost midfield battle to Rice.
Thomas Partey: 6 – Dug deep but a lot of wayward shots.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 5 – Subbed off. Few chances. Looked jaded after being left out.
Martin Odegaard: 8 – Oozed class on the ball and got Arsenal back in the game.
Bukayo Saka: 6 – Should have scored a few. Subbed off.
Alexandre Lacazette: 8 – Scored one, shot deflected in for another and was properly up for this. Classy.
Substitution
Emile Smith Rowe (73′ on for Xhaka): 7 – Kept the ball moving well when he came on.
Nicolas Pepe (73′ on for Shaka): 6 – Great cross for equalizer but should have scored the winner.
Gabriel Martinelli (81′ on for Aubameyang): N/A