Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LONDON – West Ham – Arsenal player ratings were tough to dish out in a wild six-goal thriller at the London Stadium.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

The Hammers surged into a 3-0 lead through Jesse Lingard, Michail Antonio and Tomas Soucek but own goals from Soucek and Craig Dawson set up a wild finale.

Alexandre Lacazette then scored a late equalizer in a thrilling encounter as this would have felt like a win for Arsenal and a loss for West Ham.

Here at the marks out of 10 for all of the players with the West Ham – Arsenal player ratings.

West Ham player ratings

Lukasz Fabianski: 6 – Spilled one cross and almost lobbed. Couldn’t do much on the goals and one good stop late on.

Vladimir Coufal: 6 – Solid as ever and whipped in some great crosses.

Craig Dawson: 5 – Unlucky with the own goal, but Lacazette gave him a tough time

Issa Diop: 5 – Superb clearance off the line, but gave the ball away a little easily on a few occasions.

Aaron Cresswell: 6 – Brilliant block in second half and offered a threat on the left.

Declan Rice: 7 – Had class on the ball and tried to re-energize his team late on.

Tomas Soucek: 6 – Got his goal, and went close with two headers in a typically robust display. Unlucky with the own goal.

Jarrod Bowen: 6 – Took his goal well, via a deflection, and pinned Tierney back.

Jesse Lingard: 7 – Sensational goal to make it 1-0, then quick thinking made it 2-0. Instrumental in first half. Faded in second half.

Said Benrahma: 6 – One great surging run late on that almost led to a goal. Struggled to have an impact other than that.

Michail Antonio: 6 – Headed down for the third goal. Should have scored but hit the post from two yards out. That proved crucial.

Substitution

Mark Noble (73′ on for Bowen): 5 – Couldn’t get to grips with pace of the game.

Ryan Fredericks (79′ on for Benrahma): N/A

Arsenal player ratings

Bernd Leno: 6 – Could have done better with the second goal. Few shaky moments in second half.

Calum Chambers: 7 – Whipped in two great crosses which led to goals. A marauding right back display from the usual center back.

David Luiz: 6 – Dragged all over the place but battled hard against Antonio, especially in second half.

Pablo Mari: 5 – Not a good outing. Targeted by West Ham’s right side.

Kieran Tierney: 6 – Two superb blocks in second half, and switched off for second goal.

Granit Xhaka: 5 – Subbed off. Lost midfield battle to Rice.

Thomas Partey: 6 – Dug deep but a lot of wayward shots.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 5 – Subbed off. Few chances. Looked jaded after being left out.

Martin Odegaard: 8 – Oozed class on the ball and got Arsenal back in the game.

Bukayo Saka: 6 – Should have scored a few. Subbed off.

Alexandre Lacazette: 8 – Scored one, shot deflected in for another and was properly up for this. Classy.

Substitution

Emile Smith Rowe (73′ on for Xhaka): 7 – Kept the ball moving well when he came on.

Nicolas Pepe (73′ on for Shaka): 6 – Great cross for equalizer but should have scored the winner.

Gabriel Martinelli (81′ on for Aubameyang): N/A

Follow @JPW_NBCSports