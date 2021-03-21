Can David Moyes and West Ham United right their top-four ship by taking advantage of a busy Arsenal at the London Stadium on Sunday (start time 11am ET online via Peacock Premium)?

The Gunners lost 1-0 at home to Olympiacos on Thursday but that was enough to clinch a berth in the Europa League quarterfinals. They’ll now look to build on a North London derby win that’s positioned them five points back of sixth-place Liverpool.

West Ham sits fifth, seven points ahead of Arsenal but more concerned with what’s above them. The Irons have lost two of three but play their match-in-hand on fourth-place Chelsea, three points back of the Blues.

Here is everything you need to know as the Irons and Gunners go at it, as Joe Prince-Wright is on-site at the London Stadium. Live updates from the London Stadium – By Joe Prince-Wright

Thanks for joining me in east London for that utterly wonderful and chaotic game! 3-3. Arsenal fight back from 3-0 down to dent West Ham’s top four hopes. SO many chances. Drama galore. Loved every second of it, and I hope you did too!

ANALYSIS

Here are my player ratings from a crazy clash. Martin Odegaard was my man of the match as he oozed class.

And 3 things learned from Nick Mendola.

REACTION

Lacazette to our partners Sky Sports: “We had the pressure, we knew it was a big game. We have to work a lot to be ready for the end of the season. It is really complicated, this kind of game, we need to work a lot. We knew even after the bad first half we could come back and score more.”

Lingard says West Ham needed to ‘kick on’ and ‘get more goals’ as the Hammers feel like it is a big missed opportunity. He adds West Ham are annoyed with some of the referees decisions too.

Moyes says ‘it shows we are up there competing with the best teams’ but is disappointed he team couldn’t hold on for the win. He praised Arsenal and their quality. He says dressing room is ‘devastated’ not to win, and he wants more than just a top 10 finish. They are two points off fourth.

FULL TIME: And breath. Wow. That was amazing. So many chances for both teams, and Arsenal will be delighted with the fightback but devastated with the first half. This game sums up their season. West Ham will be gutted too. Huge two points dropped for them as they push to finish in the top four.

SAVE! Should be 4-3 to Arsenal! Pepe hits a shot straight at Fabianski.

GOALLLLL! 3-3. Lacazette equalizes. Pepe’s cross and Laca powers home a header.

POST! How!? How are West Ham not 4-2 up!? Antonio hits the post from two yards out after great work from Benrahma. Wow. Arsenal all over the place at the back. West Ham should be home and dry.

BLOCK! At the other end Creswell does superbly to block Odegaard’s shot. End-to-end!

CLOSE! What a block from Kieran Tierney, twice, to deny Bowen and Antonio. West Ham almost go 4-2 up.

GOALLL! 3-2. Dawson own goal after a quick free kick. 30 minutes to go. Wow. What a game.

60th minute: Let’s just say David Moyes isn’t happy on the sidelines with a few refereeing calls…

55th minute: Arsenal look so dangerous in attack but West Ham are battling away.

CLOSE! Lacazette almost makes it 3-2 with a lob! Great clearance from Issa Diop on the line. ‘Wakeeee up’ screams one West Ham player. With a couple of expletives chucked in…

HALF TIME THOUGHTS: West Ham 3-1 Arsenal – And there could have been more goals!

⚒🔥🔴 Wow. What a first half here at the London Stadium! Here are my thoughts as West Ham lead Arsenal 3-1.

45th minute: It is alllll Arsenal now. Saka has a shot deflected wide and West Ham are looking shaky. Set up for a great second half.

40th minute: Saka should score! He is clean through but shoots right at Fabianski. The game is so open now.

GOALLLL! Arsenal have woken up. Chambers crosses and Lacazette controls then smashes home, as it deflects off Soucek and in. What a game! West Ham 3-1 Arsenal.

GOALLLL! West Ham 3-0 Arsenal. 32 minutes in. Honestly, they deserve this. Arsenal have been awful. Tomas Soucek was onside and flicks home Michail Antonio’s header.

28th minute: Arsenal starting to wake up, while Fabianski spills a routine catch but gets away with it. West Ham can play within themselves now with that two goal lead. Moyes looks delighted. Well, as delighted as he can look…

GOALLLLLLS! What. A. Goal. First, Jesse Lingard smashes home a stunner after great work from Michail Antonio. Bloody hell, that is a superb strike. West Ham deservedly lead against Arsenal… hang on, then Jarrod Bowen quickly makes it 2-0 after a quick free kick by Lingard. Wow! Shambles from Arsenal. West Ham in dreamland.

8th minute: So close for West Ham. Soucek twice nearly heads home. The Hammers have had all the play early on. Arsenal are asleep!