New York City FC has added a top USYNT prospect in Chris Gloster, signing the 20-year-old defender from PSV Eindhoven on a three-year deal.

Gloster signed for Hannover 96 on a free transfer in 2018, and played for their U-19 and reserve sides before moving to PSV for around $350,000.

Mainly a left back, Gloster is yet to make his senior debut for a club but has more than 60 appearances for the United States at youth national team levels.

Gloster was with the U.S. Olympic team in January camp but was not named to the roster for this month’s CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying tournament.

He’ll compete with Danish international Malte Amundsen for time at left back but has also played some defensive midfield. NYCFC has Keaton Parks, James Sands, and Nicolas Acevedo in that mix.

Here’s NYCFC head coach Ronny Delia, the ex-Celtic boss:

“Chris is a player we’re very excited about joining NYCFC. He’s a highly regarded 20-year-old with a few seasons of experience in Europe at some really good clubs. I enjoy working with young players to help maximize their abilities and Chris is one who we think can come to us and grow into a really good player.”

NYCFC had to send some money to a rival in order to do so, paying $100,000 in General Allocation Money to the New York Red Bulls in order to acquire his Homegrown status.

As an aside, the fact that this is still happening along with allocation order is a crime scene. You either sign your guy to a pro deal or you lose his rights. None of this, “Well he went abroad but he was in our academy so you owe us” nonsense unless you’re also gonna pay non-MLS youth clubs, too, for their roles in developing players. End tangent.

