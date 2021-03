Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re heading into the final stretch in the Premier League 2020-21 season, and at this point you are who the table says you are — whether that be title contenders, top-four contenders (or pretenders) or odds-on favorites for relegation.

Plenty of the big boys struggled early in the season, while Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur raced out ahead of the pack, but it’s now Manchester City who are miles ahead of Manchester United and Leicester City in the Premier League title race.

West Ham occupied a Champions League place and were able to call themselves the top London side up until very recently, but Chelsea have surged ahead under Thomas Tuchel and look like the most stable and consistent side in the Premier League at the moment.

Everton, Tottenham, West Ham, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal round of the rest of the top-10 as a massive scramble for the final UEFA Champions League place and Europa League spots is about to ensue.

In short, the Premier League standings have been — and will continue to be — wild on multiple fronts as we charge full speed ahead into the second half of the campaign.

While it looked a foregone conclusion very recently that Fulham, West Brom and Sheffield United would all be relegated to the Championship, the Cottagers are red-hot and quickly reeling in the likes of Brighton and Newcastle United, with Burnley and Southampton not out of the battle either.

Sheffield United and West Brom look doomed to relegation, but Fulham have made the final weeks of the season very interesting.

It no longer early days, but there will still be plenty of twists and turns ahead because, well, this is the Premier League.

Here’s a look at the latest Premier League table, which we will update throughout the 2020-21 season.

