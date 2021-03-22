USMNT right back Sergino Dest became the first American in history to score two goals in a La Liga game as Barcelona smashed Real Sociedad 6-1 to keep their march towards the top of the table going.

Barcelona now sits in second, as Ronald Koeman’s side have won 12 of their last 13 league games and are unbeaten in their last 18 La Liga games.

That has them four points off leaders Atletico Madrid, who they still have to play in May, and Dest was asked afterwards about their title chances.

“We are on a good way, we are winning and scoring a lot of goals so if we continue like this, we still have a big chance to win the league. We have to continue and put all the effort in,” Dest said. “Everybody is happy because we are winning a lot, we are playing in the right way and the new system fits us pretty well. I feel like everyone is happy and everyone is confident to play. That is really good for chemistry.”

Barcelona are also in the Copa del Rey final too, and after plenty of growing pains in Koeman’s first season in charge, plus the uncertainty over Lionel Messi’s future and the change in club president, they could win the double.

Where did two goals come from for Sergino Dest?

ProSoccerTalk spoke with Dest after he played superbly in a right wing-back role against Sevilla earlier this month and he told us he liked the position, and wanted to play there more. These goals were coming.

The new 3-4-2-1 system is working very well for Barcelona, and for Dest, as he struck twice against Sociedad for his first La Liga goals and he ended an unlucky run of hitting the woodwork on several occasions.

“The feeling is amazing, amazing,” Dest smiled. “And also because we won 6-1 against a tough opponent. We are doing good right now. We have to keep it this way, this style of play. I hit the post and the crossbar several times, it had to come! It finally came. I am really happy with the two goals and to help the team with the win.”

What about the wing-back role, is it a position where he now feels at home after a few weeks?

“I think this system fits me pretty well, I’ve got more space to do my own thing,” Dest said. “I think I’m in a good flow. I have to continue. The team is in good shape, we are winning everything and of course it is not easy but we are winning with a lot of goals. We are on the right way and we have to continue like this.”

This is great news for Barcelona and the USMNT, as Dest is so versatile and has proven he can play at right back and left back and now probably right wing or left wing too.

With lots of quality right backs in the player pool, let’s see if Gregg Berhalter experiments with Dest.

