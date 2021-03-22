Transfer news: Zakaria, Ings to Man City; Van de Beek to Dortmund

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Look out for more Bundesliga and Premier League exchanges this summer.

Monday’s rumors have Manchester City returns for a Summer 2020 target and Manchester United reignites its interest in its most talked-about deal of the same time period.

Will Jadon Sancho finally come to Manchester United? Could Erling Haaland turn his back on his dad’s club Man City for its cross-city rivals?

Is Donny van de Beek one-and-done at Old Trafford? And might a Gladbach man join Marco Rose in leaving town for a Champions League club?

Van de Beek to Borussia Dortmund

Could Donny van de Beek go from choosing from amongst a sea of clubs to being used as a makeweight by Manchester United?

The Dutch midfielder is coming off a strong and rare performance for United against Leicester City in the FA Cup but is said to be unsettled as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not found a way to use the midfielder with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, often opting for Fred, Scott McTominay, or Nemanja Matic before considering “DVDB.”

Now United is said to be eyeing a trio of Borussia Dortmund talents and reportedly dangling Van de Beek as bait.

The name that leaps to mind from BVB, of course, is Erling Haaland, but United is said to want center back Manuel Akanji and winger Jadon Sancho, the latter being the transfer rumor of last summer before falling flat.

United does this quite a bit, failing to see the forest for the trees if a big-name signing doesn’t deliver the goods right away (Looking at you, Louis van Gaal and Angel Di Maria). Dortmund could land a top talent whose price tag will only increase once given the chance to regularly show his stuff again.

Ings to Man City

Danny Ings will enter final year of his Southampton contract next season, and Man City thinks it can use that to bring the striker back to a Champions League club.

Ings, of course, spent several injury-hit seasons with Liverpool after making his name with an 11-goal season at Burnley.

The 28-year-old is now in his third season with his boyhood club, where he scored 22 Premier League goals last season and has eight this season despite the return of some injury issues.

Man City is said to believe Erling Haaland’s price tag will be too rich for its blood, and Sergio Aguero is expected to move on this summer. With Gabriel Jesus not hitting the heights of his potential, Ings could give Pep Guardiola options when he isn’t using a false nine.

What would Ings cost? That’s a good question.

Zakaria to Man City

The same report says City remains interested in Denis Zakaria after getting an up-close look at the Swiss midfielder during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Zakaria, 24, is in his fourth season with Borussia Monchengladbach, which is mired in a funk since the announcement than mastermind Marco Rose would leave his post and manage Borussia Dortmund beginning this summer.

He missed a good portion of the early season with a knee injury and has not been an every-minute man since then, but passed well in going 180 minutes over a pair of 2-0 losses to City.

