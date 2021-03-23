Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

World Cup qualifying. Drink it in, it sometimes goes down smooth.

Qatar. That’s currently the lone team set for the 2022 World Cup, because it’s hosting the 2022 World Cup in what has been totally devoid of controversy. None at all.

[ QUALIFYING HQ: Africa | South America | CONCACAF ]

The 2022 World Cup will be contested from Nov. 21 to December 18 by 32 teams.

[ QUALIFYING HQ: Europe | Oceania | Asia ]

Here’s how the 31 other nations to compete for the world’s most celebrated international trophy will be determined, as well as the current odds for who could win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Qualified nations for 2022 World Cup

CAF: None

AFC: Qatar (hosts)

CONCACAF: None

CONMEBEOL: None

OFC: None

UEFA: None

African (CAF) World Cup qualifying schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)

Africa will put five teams in the 2022 World Cup.

The first round has already been staged, and the second round will not begin until May 31, 2021. It will run through Oct. 12, 2021.

The second round groups have been drawn but game dates have not been finalized.

Ten winners from the second round will be drawn into five home-and-away third round ties.

The winners of those five ties, staged Nov. 8-16, 2021, will head to Qatar.

Group A: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, Djibouti

Group B: Tunisia, Zambia, Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea

Group C: Nigeria, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Liberia

Group D: Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Malawi

Group E: Mali, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda

Group F: Egypt, Gabon, Libya, Angola

Group G: Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia

Group H: Senegal, Rep of Congo, Namibia, Togo

Group I: Morocco, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Sudan

Group J: Dem Rep of Congo, Benin, Madagascar, Tanzania

Asian (AFC) World Cup qualifying schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)

Currently in the second round of qualifying, the first-place teams from eight groups will make the third round along with four second-place teams (a fifth if hosts Qatar are among the aforementioned 12).

The third round has two groups of six teams. The first two teams in each group make the World Cup.

The two third-place teams play home-and-away on March 24 and 29, 2022, with the winner making the inter-confederation playoffs, scheduled for June 2022.

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)

North and Central America’s first round of qualifying begins in March, with select winners joining the USMNT, Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Jamaica in the second stage Octagonal.

That would start until after the 2021 Gold Cup (July 10 – Aug. 1).

Four of the eight teams will qualify for the World Cup, with a fifth team making an inter-confederation playoff, scheduled for June 2022.

CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)

Each of 10 teams plays the other nine home-and-away. The top four teams make the World Cup and the fifth-place team goes to the inter-confederation playoffs, scheduled for June 2022.

Matchday 1

Uruguay 2-1 Chile

Paraguay 2-2 Peru

Argentina 1-0 Ecuador

Colombia 3-0 Venezuela

Brazil 5-0 Bolivia

Matchday 2



Bolivia 1-2 Argentina

Ecuador 4-2 Uruguay

Venezuela 0-1 Paraguay

Peru 2-4 Brazil

Chile 2-2 Colombia

Matchday 3

Colombia 0-3 Uruguay

Brazil 1-0 Venezuela

Bolivia 2-3 Ecuador

Argentina 1-1 Paraguay

Chile 2-0 Peru

Matchday 4

Uruguay 0-2 Brazil

Peru 0-2 Argentina

Venezuela 2-1 Chile

Paraguay 1-1 Bolivia

Ecuador 6-1 Colombia

Matchday 5

Colombia v Brazil — March 25, 2021

Venezuela v Ecuador — March 25, 2021

Bolivia v Peru — March 25, 2021

Argentina v Uruguay — March 25, 2021

Chile v Paraguay — March 25, 2021

Matchday 6

Uruguay v Bolivia — March 30, 2021

Peru v Venezuela — March 30, 2021

Brazil v Argentina — March 30, 2021

Paraguay v Colombia — March 30, 2021

Ecuador v Chile — March 30, 2021

Matchday 7

Uruguay v Paraguay — June 3, 2021

Peru v Colombia — June 3, 2021

Brazil v Ecuador — June 3, 2021

Bolivia v Venezuela — June 3, 2021

Argentina v Chile — June 3, 2021

Matchday 8

Colombia v Argentina — June 8, 2021

Venezuela v Uruguay — June 8, 2021

Paraguay v Brazil — June 8, 2021

Chile v Bolivia — June 8, 2021

Ecuador v Peru — June 8, 2021

Matchday 9

Peru v Uruguay — Sept. 2, 2021

Venezuela v Argentina — Sept. 2, 2021

Bolivia v Colombia — Sept. 2, 2021

Chile v Brazil — Sept. 2, 2021

Ecuador v Paraguay — Sept. 2, 2021

Matchday 10

Uruguay v Ecuador — Sept. 7, 2021

Colombia v Chile — Sept. 7, 2021

Brazil v Peru — Sept. 7, 2021

Paraguay v Venezuela — Sept. 7, 2021

Argentina v Bolivia — Sept. 7, 2021

Matchday 11

Uruguay v Colombia — Oct. 7, 2021

Peru v Chile — Oct. 7, 2021

Venezuela v Brazil — Oct. 7, 2021

Paraguay v Argentina — Oct. 7, 2021

Ecuador v Bolivia — Oct. 7, 2021

Matchday 12

Colombia v Ecuador — Oct. 12, 2021

Brazil v Uruguay — Oct. 12, 2021

Bolivia v Paraguay — Oct. 12, 2021

Argentina v Peru — Oct. 12, 2021

Chile v Venezuela — Oct. 12, 2021

Matchday 13

Uruguay v Argentina — Nov. 11, 2021

Peru v Bolivia — Nov. 11, 2021

Brazil v Colombia — Nov. 11, 2021

Paraguay v Chile — Nov. 11, 2021

Ecuador v Venezuela — Nov. 11, 2021

Matchday 14

Colombia v Paraguay — Nov. 16, 2021

Venezuela v Peru — Nov. 16, 2021

Bolivia v Uruguay — Nov. 16, 2021

Argentina v Brazil — Nov. 16, 2021

Chile v Ecuador — Nov. 16, 2021

Matchday 15

Colombia v Peru — Jan. 27, 2022

Venezuela v Bolivia — Jan. 27, 2022

Paraguay v Uruguay — Jan. 27, 2022

Chile v Argentina — Jan. 27, 2022

Ecuador v Brazil — Jan. 27, 2022

Matchday 16

Uruguay v Venezuela — Feb. 1, 2022

Peru v Ecuador — Feb. 1, 2022

Brazil v Paraguay — Feb. 1, 2022

Bolivia v Chile — Feb. 1, 2022

Argentina v Colombia — Feb. 1, 2022

Matchday 17

Uruguay v Peru — March 24, 2022

Colombia v Bolivia — March 24, 2022

Brazil v Chile — March 24, 2022

Paraguay v Ecuador — March 24, 2022

Argentina v Venezuela — March 24, 2022

Matchday 18

Peru v Paraguay — March 29, 2022

Venezuela v Colombia — March 29, 2022

Bolivia v Brazil — March 29, 2022

Chile v Uruguay — March 29, 2022

Ecuador v Argentina — March 29, 2022

Oceanic (OFC) World Cup qualifying schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)

The 11 nations of Oceania compete for one spot in the inter-confederations playoffs in March 2022.

Yet to be drawn, the first round sees the 11 teams split into two groups. The group members will play each other once with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semifinal round on Aug. 30 and Sept. 7, 2021.

The final will be a two-legged affair on Oct. 4 and 12. New Zealand has advanced to the last three inter-confederation playoffs. Australia is no longer in OFC but advanced to eight of the other nine playoffs, with Israel winning OFC in 1990 after competing in the confederation for political reasons.

Only four times has an OFC team gone to World Cup, Australia in 1974 and 2006 and New Zealand in 1982 and 2010.

UEFA World Cup qualifying schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)

Thirteen European nations get spots in the 2022 World Cup.

The winners of the home-and-away round-robin group stage, held March to November 2021, go to the World Cup.

Ten runners-up will be joined by the best two Nations League group winners that did not finish in the top two of their qualifying group. The 12 teams will be separated into three groups of four, who will play semifinals and finals to determine the three remaining World Cup participants from UEFA.

The playoff semifinals will be held March 24-25, 2022, and the finals will be held March 28-29.

Next Round of group matches: March 24-28, 2021

All times ET

Wednesday

Netherlands v Turkey, 1pm

Wales v Belgium, 3:45pm

Slovakia v Cyprus, 3:45pm

Czech Republic v Estonia, 3:45pm

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Finland, 3:45pm

Ukraine v France, 3:45pm

Norway v Gibraltar, 3:45pm

Montenegro v Latvia, 3:45pm

Russia v Malta, 3:45pm

Azerbaijan v Portugal, 3:45pm

Rep of Ireland v Serbia, 3:45pm

Croatia v Slovenia, 3:45pm

Thursday

Switzerland v Bulgaria, 1pm ET

Denmark v Israel, 1pm ET

Albania v Andorra, 3:45pm

San Marino v England, 3:45pm

Iceland v Germany, 3:45pm

Poland v Hungary, 3:45pm

Northern Ireland v Italy, 3:45pm

Armenia v Liechtenstein, 3:45pm

Faroe Islands v Moldova, 3:45pm

North Macedonia v Romania, 3:45pm

Austria v Scotland, 3:45pm

Greece v Spain, 3:45pm

Georgia v Sweden, 3:45pm

Odds to win the 2022 World Cup (full odds by PointsBet)

Brazil +550

France +600

Germany +750

Spain +800

England +1000

Belgium +1000

Argentina +1200

Netherlands +1400

Italy +1600

Portugal +1800

Croatia +3300

Uruguay +4000

Colombia +5000

Chile +5000

Mexico +8000

Denmark +9000

Sweden +9000

Turkey +9000

USMNT +9000

Serbia +10000

Ukraine +10000

Switzerland +12500

Austria +15000

Bosnia and Herzegovina +15000

Czech Republic +15000

Paraguay +15000

Russia +15000

Poland +15000

Qatar +15000

Wales +15000

Algeria +20000

Cameroon +20000

Bulgaria +20000

China +20000

Ecuador +20000

Egypt +20000

Ghana +20000

Ivory Coast +20000

Norway +20000

Romania +20000

Australia +25000

Greece +25000

Iceland +25000

Japan +25000

Montenegro +25000

Morocco +25000

Nigeria +25000

Peru +25000

Republic of Ireland +25000

Senegal +25000

Slovakia +25000

Slovenia +25000

Costa Rica +50000

Iran +50000

Israel +50000

Northern Ireland +50000

Scotland +50000

South Korea +50000

Tunisia +50000

Albania +100000

Canada +100000

Cyprus +100000

Finland +100000

Georgia +100000

Honduras +100000

Hungary +100000

Kosovo +100000

New Zealand +100000

Panama +100000

Saudi Arabia +100000

South Africa +100000

Iraq +100000

India +100000

