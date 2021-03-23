Bale: Future between Real Madrid, Tottenham, elsewhere is ‘no distraction’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gareth Bale has been kept from the microphones for the majority of his loan stint at Tottenham Hotspur, whether he’s been in-form or barely on the pitch.

So his answering a question while on Wales duty regarding his future at Spurs or back at parent club Real Madrid has captured some headlines on Tuesday.

While the 31-year-old didn’t say much of anything to anger much of anyone, many have found reason to either feel angry anyway or at least try to leaf through his words for a larger meaning.

Bale was asked whether questions about next season have been a distraction for him. From Football.London:

“There’s no distraction for me,” he said. “I think the main reason I came to Spurs this year was to play football first and foremost. Going into the Euros I wanted to be match-fit. The original plan was to do a season at Spurs and after the Euros still have a year left at Real Madrid. My plan is to go back, that’s as far I have planned.”

Bale’s time back in the United Kingdom has been challenging to evaluate, as questions about his desire and attitude have been matched by those of whether Jose Mourinho has used him in a proper capacity.

He has 10 goals and three assists in just under 1,300 minutes spread across 25 appearances, an upgrade on the three goals and two assists he posted in approximately 1,260 minutes at Madrid last season.

Bale will likely rival his best numbers in four seasons if he gets back on the pitch for Mourinho, at least per minute. But he’s never seemed likely to tear up his rich Real contract just to play more minutes somewhere, so July 2022 feels like the next time he signs a permanent deal somewhere unless an MLS or Chinese Super League team is ready to unlock the vault and let him go Scrooge McDuck.

Great golf over here, Gazza.

